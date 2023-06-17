Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have been married for 18 years. They might not make it to 19. McDermott just posted and then deleted a divorce announcement. Spelling has said nothing.

Dean McDermott had the internet in an uproar on June 17 after he announced his split from Tori Spelling after 18 years of marriage and then seemingly took it back. The father of six and Spelling have weathered multiple divorce rumors since they got together while they were each married to other people. Family drama, financial woes, and cheating scandals have dotted their journey together as husband and wife. Dean McDermott’s now-deleted Instagram announcement of their impending divorce is the latest in a long line of scandals.

Dean McDermott announces his split from Tori Spelling on Instagram

Instagram followers were treated to something a bit different from McDermott this week. Normally, the TV personality shares photos with his family and his work via the social media platform. This time, he took to Instagram to announce he and Tori Spelling had decided to end their 18-year marriage. In a text-based post, McDermott said that he and Spelling had come to the decision to separate. McDermott went on to say the decision was made with heavy hearts and that the duo was invested in co-parenting their children. The post ended with McDermott asking fans for privacy.

While the post was absolutely there early in the day on June 17, it has since been deleted. McDermott and Spelling first hooked up in 2005. They have five children. Their eldest son, Liam McDermott, is 16. Their youngest child, Beau McDermott, turned 6 in March. Dean McDermott also has a son from a previous marriage.

He deleted the announcement hours after posting it

While McDermott’s post was long and thorough, he might have hit the publish button faster than he intended. Not long after publishing the divorce announcement, McDermott deleted the post. The almost inexplicable move is giving followers an awful lot to talk about.

Dean McDermott might have pulled his divorce post, but it was live long enough to amass thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. While McDermott was busy announcing his marriage’s end, his wife was sharing something completely different with her 1.7 million followers. Spelling published a slideshow of images, some including her husband, to celebrate her daughter’s 15th birthday on Instagram around the same time he was announcing their union’s demise. Stella McDermott, Spelling’s second child, and McDermott’s third child, turned 15 on June 8. According to Spelling’s posts, the family celebrated with a party at the Beverly Hilton.

Spelling has yet to comment on McDermott’s post publicly. He appears eager to forget it ever happened. Whether an official announcement is forthcoming is anyone’s guess, but based on McDermott’s accidental statement, we assume there is serious trouble in their marriage. That comes as no surprise, though.

An insider spoke to Us Magazine and insisted the couple is doing fine. The insider, who was not named, theorized that McDermott and Spelling may have had an argument prompting the post. He dedicated a post to his wife on her 50th birthday in May, so things were going well enough then. What changed in the span of a month and what convinced him to delete the post is still a mystery.