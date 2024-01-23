'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry sent her father a DNA test, and she's still processing the 'bombshell' news that resulted. Here's what she said.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 fans know Kailyn Lowry for sharing information regarding her family. Kailyn recently welcomed twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, and she’s now talking about what happened when she sent her father a DNA test. Here’s what she posted to Instagram about the “bombshell” she discovered.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry says she had a ‘bombshell dropped’ on her after she sent her father a DNA test

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry updated fans on her father’s DNA testing. In mid-January 2024, she posted to her Instagram Stories about how she sent her dad a paternity test. “I just sent my father DNA kits, and I’ll keep you posted,” Kailyn told her followers on Instagram, as seen in a Reddit clip. “I messaged him, and I was like, ‘Hey, I sent you DNA kits.’ So, keep in mind, I only met him one time, so we’re gonna see how this goes.”

Fans likely remember seeing Kailyn’s father, Raymond Lowry, during his appearance in 16 and Pregnant. Kailyn traveled to visit her father, and the visit wasn’t what she expected. She described the interaction as “awkward,” and he even asked her to lend him money.

Less than a week after the initial post, Kailyn spoke more about the DNA test she sent. “Alright guys, it’s 10:30 pm, and last week I did a story saying I was going to send my dad DNA kits to figure out what the f**k comes from his side,” she stated, according to The Sun. ” … So, I sent him Ancestry and 23andMe without saying anything. I didn’t even tell him it came from me. He got it — my aunt texted me, my sister texted me, whatever, saying that he called my aunt.”

Kailyn didn’t explain what she learned after her father took the test. But she warned her followers that she received “bombshell” news. “I was not prepared for the bombshell that just got dropped on me,” she added. “So, I’m going to process that tonight. I’m going to circle back tomorrow and update you guys on what I found out. Stay tuned.”

She also captioned the post, “DNA kits out here exposing family secrettttts.”

The reality star asked fans how to look up arrest records

Teen Mom 2 fans look forward to learning more about Kailyn Lowry’s family history. The morning after hinting at the “bombshell” results of her father’s DNA test, she returned to her Instagram Stories to ask fans how to look up arrest records.

“Y’all, I cried until, like, 1 in the morning last night,” she initially told her followers. “Well, 1 in the morning this morning about this family stuff, and I just don’t even know what to think about everything.”

Kailyn took a break and returned to ask, “Just a question about this Ancestry stuff I have going on. Does anyone know how I can look up arrest records and things like that? I know that some places are harder to find those things than others, but if there’s like a universal website where I can like, see if there is one, like if there is a record, that could be helpful. Send help.”

Kailyn Lowry said she reconnected with her previously estranged sister

While speaking to her followers, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry mentioned that she reconnected with her estranged sister. “My sister and I reconnected, and so we’re just trying to figure out who the f*** we are,” Kailyn said on her Instagram Stories in regards to her father’s DNA testing. “We grew up without him, blah, blah, blah.”

Kailyn explained her lack of relationship with her half-sister in an episode of 16 and Pregnant. “I don’t have a relationship with my sister,” she said, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “On a day-to-day basis, we don’t ever speak. I don’t text her, she doesn’t text me. We just don’t have that kind of relationship.”

It’s unclear where the sisters stand now. But it seems the DNA testing brought them together again.

