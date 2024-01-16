'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry doesn't have a good relationship with her father -- and she just sent him a DNA test.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 fans are familiar with Kailyn Lowry, the mother of five (with twins on the way) in 2024. Kailyn’s complex relationship with her mother played out in 16 & Pregnant, and viewers also got a glimpse into her relationship with her father. In 2024, Kailyn revealed that she sent her father a paternity test.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has questions for her father. In January 2024, she posted a clip to her Instagram Stories stating she sent her dad, Raymond Lowry, a DNA test kit to check if they’re actually related.

“I just sent my father DNA kits, and I’ll keep you posted,” Kailyn told her followers on Instagram, according to a clip posted to Reddit. “I messaged him, and I was like, ‘Hey, I sent you DNA kits.’ So, keep in mind, I only met him one time, so we’re gonna see how this goes.”

Kailyn didn’t maintain a relationship with her father after meeting him in the past. She visited him in Texas in 2009 when she was pregnant with her son, Isaac. Unfortunately, the meeting didn’t go well. Raymond criticized Kailyn for getting pregnant and asked to borrow money from her. He later criticized how MTV portrayed him.

“I was on the show too, and they made me look bad,” he wrote on Facebook, according to The Sun. “I know what you mean about shouldn’t have to defend yourself.”

He added that he doesn’t think 16 & Pregnant or Teen Mom should exist. “I personally don’t think that show is good for young girls to watch,” Raymond wrote. “I think it gives them the wrong idea about being a parent so young among other things. … It’s just a bad show I think.”

Kailyn called her father a “f***ing joke” in response. “No, that’s a f***ing joke,” she wrote. “Don’t even start this s***. You haven’t been around or tried with either of us nor paid child support, so get the f*** outta here.”

She was deeply disappointed when she met her father

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was severely disappointed upon meeting her father, Raymond Lowry. According to The Sun, she wrote about the one-time meeting in her memoir, Pride Over Pity. She explained that when she met him, he was much shorter than she imagined and had a mullet and missing teeth. He also lied about living “in a cozy two-bedroom house,” as he really lived in “a little shack.”

When Raymond asked Kailyn for money to buy a Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast, she lost it. “Bumming money off of me, his pregnant teenage daughter, was the last straw in the haystack for me,” she wrote.

Kailyn also wrote about what happened between her mother and father when she was born. “From what I was told, I was a very sick baby, run down by pneumonia,” she wrote. “Instead of taking me to the doctor as was planned, my mother says that my dad whisked me away from Pennsylvania to Texas to raise me on his own. He did take me to the hospital once we arrived, but my mother came after him with detectives and lawyers and eventually got me back.”

Kailyn Lowry explained how she tracked down Raymond Lowry

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry went to great lengths to track down her father, Raymond Lowry. On Instagram, she explained how she did it to her followers.

She explained that she always thought of her mother’s boyfriends as her dads, but eventually, she wondered about her biological father. “My mom didn’t really have a lot of information, or, so she said she didn’t,” Kailyn said, according to the clip posted to YouTube. Then, after snooping around in her mother’s belongings, she found information about her father. Still, that yielded no results.

Finally, when she was pregnant in 2009, she received a message from her father’s sister. The message from Kailyn’s father’s sister described how she searched for Kailyn for years. Kailyn’s father’s sister then put Kailyn in contact with Raymond.

