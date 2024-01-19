'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry made a major decision regarding her future after her twins were born. Here's what she said about removing her tubes.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry announced she welcomed twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott. The harrowing experience was different than her previous five pregnancies, as she had to go through a Cesarean delivery. She discussed the birth of her sixth and seventh babies on her podcast. Kailyn also revealed that she got her fallopian tubes removed, proving she’s likely done having kids.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry said she had her fallopian tubes removed after her twins were born

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry secretly gave birth to her sixth and seventh babies, and she talked about the experience on her Barely Famous podcast. Kailyn recounted learning that she’d need to have a C-section, as she was terrified for the birth of her twins. Thankfully, everything went according to plan. And it appears she and Elijah Scott are finished having children, as she revealed that she had her fallopian tubes removed after the C-section.

“So, I got a tubal [ligation],” Kailyn said. “They cut my tubes out. And I remember laying there, like, this is taking f***ing forever. And the whole time, I thought it was stuff that was related to [the baby]. I thought it was complications that she was having. But, it turns out, it just was taking what felt like forever cutting out my tubes.”

Kailyn noted that before she had her tubes removed, she signed paperwork that listed the side effects. “In the side effects, they include regret,” she added. “Oh, seven kids, I’ll never regret this.”

Kailyn Lowry said she had to try to ‘convince’ herself she didn’t want more children

While Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry discussed having her tubes removed, she noted that she had to “convince” herself that she didn’t want more kids.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t have thoughts [of having more kids],” she said on her podcast, Barely Famous. “… Do I regret getting my tubes out? It’s just one of those things that’s, like, I didn’t know before I had seven kids how a person would know if they’re done having children. I spent so much time after Creed saying publicly, privately, in my own head, like, ‘I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I don’t want any more kids.’ But, I was trying to convince myself I didn’t want any more kids.”

Kailyn knew she wasn’t finished having children after Creed, and she later had Rio. Then, when she had the twins, she felt she had to be done getting pregnant. “I don’t regret it,” she said of her tubal ligation. “Seven kids is crazy. Seven kids sounds crazy. It doesn’t feel crazy yet.”

She recently alluded to her followers that she’s not finished having more kids

While Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry can no longer conceive naturally after her tubal ligation, she recently alluded to followers on social media that she’s not finished having children. She posted a Q&A to Instagram, and one fan asked, “When [you] getting spayed?”

“Eh, maybe after I have triplets or quads,” she replied.

Given what we know about Kailyn’s tube removal, it seems likely that she was primarily riling up her followers. But only time will tell if she expands her family in other ways in the future.

