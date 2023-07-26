'Teen Mom' star Ryan Edwards no longer has contact with his ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards. Where is she today? Here's what to know.

MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 includes Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout. The exes got their start on 16 and Pregnant, and they both had other relationships after their breakup. While Maci is married to Taylor McKinney, Ryan also got married to Mackenzie Edwards — but their marriage didn’t last. So, where is Mackenzie Edwards in 2023?

Where is ‘Teen Mom’ star Mackenzie Edwards, Ryan Edwards’ ex-wife, in 2023?

Teen Mom star Mackenzie Edwards is no longer with Ryan Edwards. Mackenzie filed for divorce on Feb. 27, 2023, following filing a restraining order request. According to Mackenzie, she experienced domestic violence at home with Ryan and accused him of drug use. The exes have two children together — Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, and Mackenzie has another child, Hudson, whom she shares with her first ex-husband.

In March 2023, Ryan was arrested for stalking Mackenzie. He was ordered to have zero contact with his ex. He was then arrested again in April 2023 for harassing Mackenzie.

So, what does Mackenzie’s life look like now without Ryan? She reportedly has a new job as an orthopedic sports medicine sales representative at Zimmer Biomet. Mackenzie started the new career in April 2023, around the same time as Ryan’s arrest. Before this, she worked at Apria Healthcare as a Territory Manager.

Mackenzie likely still lives in Tennessee, as Zimmer Biomet has locations in the state. She also wore scrubs in court during Ryan’s July 2023 court hearing.

Mackenzie has custody of the two kids she had with Ryan. It’s currently unknown where she lives, as Ryan destroyed their shared home.

She’s reportedly still cleaning the home that Ryan Edwards destroyed

The Teen Mom couple shared a house in Tennessee, but Ryan Edwards destroyed the property in February 2023. Mackenzie Edwards is reportedly still spending time cleaning the house from the damage that Ryan caused during a rampage as of July 2023. The couple shared the house with their children.

Footage from February showed police officers entering the trashed home. Ryan allegedly turned over the refrigerator, allowing the fridge’s contents to spill out. He broke cabinets in the kitchen and put a rifle on the kitchen counter. Ryan reportedly broke his children’s toys and wrote graffiti over the cabinets, walls, windows, and microwave. He also left a note full of derogatory language on the refrigerator.

The children’s rooms were also not left unscathed. Ryan reportedly threw their clothing around the room and broke dresser cabinets and mirrors. However, one officer noticed none of Ryan’s electronics and tools were destroyed. “He didn’t destroy his stuff,” the officer stated, according to The Sun.

Another officer said of the damage, “Nasty. It’s bad. It’s horrendous.”

At the time, Mackenzie’s then-boyfriend, Josh Panter, helped her clean up the mess. “He was the one there cleaning up her house with his work equipment after it happened,” a source told The Sun.

“It is going to have about $100,000 worth of work before it will be livable again,” another source explained. “They haven’t done much to it yet.”

It’s unclear if Mackenzie plans to live in the home again or sell the property.

Mackenzie Edwards is dating again

Mackenzie Edwards is moving forward after her disastrous marriage with Ryan Edwards. The Teen Mom star has reportedly been dating Josh Panter, the man assisting her in her home cleanup, since January 2023. Josh reportedly has two children of his own, and he founded the company Stetley Excavating.

“Mackenzie is always with Josh on his family’s property,” a source told The Sun. “I’m shocked she hasn’t moved in yet. His family seems to like her. She’s very involved.”

Tennessee court records show Josh filed for divorce from his wife, Brooklynn, in June 2022. Their divorce was finalized in February 2023.

