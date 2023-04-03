Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Ordered Into Rehab: Where Does He Stand With Wife Mackenzie Standifer?

Ryan Edwards has managed to get some of his legal issues cleared up. Well, sort of. The former Teen Mom star and father of three was arrested in February 2023 amid drug use and domestic abuse issues. After a dramatic and erratic couple of months, things seem to be progressing quietly. According to court documents, Edwards has faced a judge, and he’s accepted a plea deal. According to the agreement, Edwards can enter rehab or go to jail. Let’s look at where Ryan Edwards stands with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Ryan Edwards has been ordered to attend a rehab program

Ryan Edwards | MTV/YouTube

If Ryan Edwards wants to stay out of jail, he’ll need to check himself into a rehab program. Edwards found himself in legal trouble back in February 2023 when Mckenzie Standifer obtained an order of protection against her husband of six years. Edwards was then arrested for harassing and stalking his wife after that order was in place.

In addition to the harassment charges, Edwards was slapped with a drug possession charge. He was in court in March to see a judge. According to Page Six, court documents revealed that Edwards took a plea deal that would find him in jail for 11 months and 29 days unless he entered a rehab program. Additional charges are still pending.

Standifer is not the only person who has ever filed for an order of protection against Edwards. Maci Bookout McKinney, Edwards’ ex and the mother of his oldest child, filed for an order of protection in 2018. The order, which covered Maci, her husband, Taylor McKinney, and their children, was filed after Edwards’ behavior became threatening and erratic. It expired in 2020.

Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie, are still on the outs

Ryan might be forced to get his life together, but his marriage doesn’t seem salvageable. According to Page Six, Edwards can’t work on his marital issues even if he wants to. The same judge who ordered Edwards into rehab has stated that he can not have any contact with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer. He is also not allowed to use social media in a way intended to contact or harass her.

Standifer has been keeping a low profile since filing for divorce from Edwards. She has not posted to Instagram since August 2022, and it doesn’t look like she’ll be coming back soon. As far as we can tell, the divorce is still going forward.

Standifer and Edwards share two children. Their first child, a son named Jagger, was born in 2018. Their daughter, Stella, was born in 2020. Standifer also has a son, Hudson, from a previous relationship. Edwards is the father of 14-year-old Bentley, whom he shares with ex, Maci Bookout McKinney. There is no word on how his recent legal trouble will affect his interactions with his children.