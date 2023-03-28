Some Fans Think Harry Styles Looks Like a ‘Bad’ Kisser After ‘Awkward’ Smooch With Emily Ratajkowski

TL;DR

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski split from long-term partners in 2022 and were caught on video sharing a passionate public smooch some people have called “awkward.”

Users on a pop culture subreddit discussed how the chemistry between Styles and Ratajkowski was off and made him look like a “bad kisser.”

Long before the kiss, Styles once called Ratajkowski his celebrity crush.

(L) Harry Styles | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images (R) Emily Ratajkowski | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Harry Styles and model Emily Ratajkowski kissed for the world to see, and some people have opinions. The nature of their relationship is unclear for now, but Styles once admitted to having a crush on the model.

Whatever their status, the stars seemed to be having a pretty good time making out with each other, but spectators couldn’t help but point out how “awkward” the chemistry between them seemed from the outside.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski split from their partners in 2022

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her former husband, with whom she shares one child, after four years of marriage in 2022. After her split, she hit the town with stars like Pete Davidson and Eric Andre but hasn’t confirmed any fruitful romances.

For his part, Styles was most recently in a relationship with Olivia Wilde. The couple sparked a highly publicized romance on the Don’t Worry Darling set, a film in which Wilde directed Styles. After nearly two years of dating and much scrutiny about their origins, they split in November 2022.

Harry Styles had an ‘awkward’ make-out session with Emily Ratajkowski

Styles was in Tokyo for Love on Tour, and someone caught him partying in the streets with Ratajkowski. We don’t mean they were trying to hide in any way when we say they were caught. They were in plain sight, making out, and someone sent the video to Daily Mail to prove it.

Fans on Reddit had hilarious reactions to the kiss, with many in a pop culture subreddit agreeing that it looked “awkward,” forced, or even staged for PR. Some thought the stars just looked to be somewhat intoxicated, but the general consensus was that something was off about their chemistry.

The top comment on the thread compared it to Friends characters Phoebe and Chandler’s uncomfortable kiss, noting the smooch was giving the same uncomfortable energy. “He looks like a bad kisser,” someone else said with an “ew” for emphasis. Another commenter wrote, “This is the most awkward kiss I’ve ever seen.”

Harry Styles once said Emily Ratajkowski was his celebrity crush

#HarryStyles is the king of manifestation with his 2014 crush on #EmilyRatajkowski ? pic.twitter.com/TAyHwfogAf — MTV UK (@MTVUK) March 27, 2023

Interestingly, Styles once romanced Kendall Jenner, half-sister of Kim Kardashian, who was in a relationship with Davidson before he went out with Ratajkowski. So, they know the same people. They have reportedly been friends for a while, and she was seen beside Wilde at one of his concerts in 2022.

But Styles confessed to having a crush on the model years ago. As a One Direction member, he was asked who his celeb crush was, and he answered that it was Ratajkowski.

However, when fans suggested a relationship to her then, she said she didn’t think fan-shipped romances were a fruitful way to find love. “I’m not sure I believe in fans setting people up,” she said for Vanity Fair (Perez Hilton). “I don’t know if that’s the way to find the best kind of relationships.”

We’re sure fans are eager to know the status of these two, but only time will tell!