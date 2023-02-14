Eric André Celebrates First Valentine’s Day With Emily Ratajkowski by Sharing Nudes

Comedian and Impractical Jokers guest Eric André and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski went Instagram official for Valentine’s Day. Marking the day of romance and love, André shared intimate shots of himself and his rumored new girlfriend. And though clothes were scattered about, the stars were almost entirely in the buff in the suggestive pictures.

Not every follower was sure why they saw as much of the seeming new couple as they did, but the snaps left many assuming they are officially a thing. And if not, at least the comments are hilarious.

Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski | Gotham/GC Images

Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski’s relationship history

After four years of marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September 2022. And she revealed on her High Low podcast that she turned to apps for the first time as a newly single bisexual mom (via Glamour). “I was like, ‘f*** it,’” she explained, adding she felt “defiant” because many people advised her against it.

Upon returning to the dating scene, Ratajkowski was linked to Brad Pitt before she had a brief alleged relationship with Pete Davidson. Then, rumors sparked in January 2023 that she and André were getting to know each other. Photographers caught them together, laughing and strolling arm-in-arm through Manhattan, doing typical early new couple stuff (per Glamour).

Notably, it’s unclear if Ratajkowski met any of her rumored post-split love interests on a dating app.

Eric André celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Emily Ratajkowski with NSFW snaps

André took to Instagram to spread Valentine’s Day love and good humor with his followers. He shared photos of himself in the nude, sprawled out on a couch, holding a glass of wine with a well-placed heart and arrow emoji covering his most private parts. In a mirror in the background, a very scantily clad Ratajkowski can be seen taking the picture.

André’s followers were delighted and told him as much in the comments. “You can’t spell ‘American Dream’ without E-R-I-C A-N-D-R-E,” someone pointed out. Meanwhile, The Righteous Gemstones star Adam Devine called him a “hawt boiiii” with three fire emojis for emphasis.

Ratajkowski was a bit more subtle about the day, sharing a clip of André on her Instagram stories with the message, “Happy Valentine’s Day.” But he’s not her only squeeze. She also shared an adorable snap of her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

The stars have yet to confirm that they’re a couple, but the post has many spectators thinking this was their way of making things official.

Replies to Eric André’s Valentine’s Day post are hilarious

Some people needed clarification on what was happening in the photos aside from the obvious. Others knew precisely what they were looking at and encouraged André to “break the internet.”

Bad Decisions producer Benny Blanco asked, “Wait, is that [Ratajkowski] in the back?” then told André to “remove the arrow or delete this.”

Others were asking about everything in the picture but the two NSFW stars. One comment pointed out the “great rug,” and fellow comic actor, Dan Ahdoot, wrote, “Is it weird that I’m more curious what the wine is than who the girl is?”

Another reply noted the “painting of Willie Nelson in the background,” which someone else mistook for Shrek, but yet another person argued was Redd Foxx. So, even if André and Ratajkowski aren’t confirming anything official, at least the post encouraged plenty of hilarious conversation.