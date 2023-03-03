Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Is Granted Full Custody of Their Kids Amid Divorce

Former Teen Mom OG star, Ryan Edwards, has made headlines quite a bit lately. Just last month, the former reality TV star was arrested for allegedly committing a host of crimes. Now, he’s back in the news because he has lost custody of his kids. Fans will recall that Maci Bookout has primary custody of Ryan’s eldest son, Bentley Edwards. However, Ryan has now lost custody of the children he shares with his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, amid their divorce.

Teen Mom OG Logo | MTV

A quick relationship timeline of Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Edwards

It would be fair to say that Ryan and Mackenzie’s romance has been a bit of a whirlwind. The pair first locked eyes back in May of 2016 while they were both frequenting a gym in Tenessee. Things between the couple got serious pretty quickly, and just a few months later, they got engaged in December of 2016. Less than a year later, the pair officially became husband and wife when they tied the knot in May of 2017. In March of 2018, the duo revealed that their family was expanding and that they were expecting their first child together. Teen Mom OG fans likely know that the couple’s relationship has been rife with all types of struggles since the very beginning. Thus, it’s not really a shock that in February of 2023, Mackenzie officially filed for divorce from her husband.

Mackenzie has been granted full custody of the kids she shares with the former ‘Teen Mom OG’ star

But Mackenzie didn’t just file for divorce from her husband. She also filed for a restraining order from Ryan. This comes after her accusations that Ryan threatened her life and physically abused her when she tried to flee their home with their kids. According to E! News, a judge did grant Mackenzie a temporary restraining order from her husband on February 27. The mom of three was also granted full custody of the kids that she shares with Ryan. However, like her restraining order, this is currently a temporary measure.

How many kids do Ryan and his wife have?

Ryan and Mackenzie both have three kids. Two that they share together and one each from previous relationships. Ryan, of course, is the father of 14-year-old Bentley. Meanwhile, Mackenzie shares custody of her oldest son, Hudson, with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens. Hudson was born in 2014, making him younger than Bentley. In 2017, the couple had their first child together, a son they named Jagger. And in 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter, Stella, to the world. Hopefully, all six children are doing well amid the divorce and the allegations that Ryan is facing. Only time will tell if the temporary custody and restraining order that Mackenzie has against her husband will become permanent. However, it does seem as if the couple is officially calling it quits forever.