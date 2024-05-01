'The Hunger Games' continues to attract fans eager to stream the Jennifer Lawrence movies. But the series won't be on Netflix for much longer.

Whether to rewatch a favorite or catch a classic for the first time, Netflix‘s movie collection has it all. The Hunger Games series hasn’t been part of the streaming giant’s catalog for long, giving subscribers a brief chance to enter the world of Panem.

And while some movies remain on Netflix for months, if not years, the Hunger Games series doesn’t have the same shelf-life.

Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Donald Sutherland (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

All 4 original ‘Hunger Games’ movies leave Netflix on May 31

Like the tributes in the Hunger Games, the movies were never meant to last on Netflix. The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Part I and Part II leave Netflix on May 31.

The series leaves the streaming service soon after arriving. Netflix added the four original Hunger Games movies to its platform in March 2024. That coincided with the DVD and Blu-ray release of the prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. And while that movie didn’t catch fire in the same way as the original, it made a meaningful contribution to the franchise.

Where to stream the ‘Hunger Games’ movies after May 31

If you can’t get through all four Hunger Games movies before the end of the month, you may wonder where to stream the movies next.

Unfortunately, options are limited. Once The Hunger Games leaves Netflix, they won’t be free on any streaming services. The series left Peacock at the end of 2023, removing another streaming service that carried the Jennifer Lawrence movies. Apple and Google currently offer the films to rent.

However, there is some good news in the world of streaming for the Hunger Games. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will begin streaming on Starz in May 2024.