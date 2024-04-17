The Netflix top 10 TV shows list gives subscribers a variety of choices when it comes to genre, but all the series provide high-quality entertainment.

The top 10 TV shows on Netflix this week provide something for everyone, demonstrating the streaming giant’s commitment to variety. A strong mix of newcomers joins a collection of shows that quickly gained a loyal following.

10. ‘I Woke Up a Vampire’ Season 2

Coming in at No. 10 is the teen fantasy comedy series I Woke Up a Vampire. Originally airing on the Family Channel, Netflix picked up the series and divided its 16 episodes into two eight-episode seasons. Season 2 debuted on Netflix on April 4.

The show follows Carrie (Kaileen Angelic Chang) as she discovers she’s actually half-vampire with mythical powers at her disposal. The 13-year-old then has to navigate her newfound identity with the typical challenges that come with middle school.

The second season runs for just under four hours, so I Woke Up a Vampire makes for a perfect binging option.

9. ‘Testament: The Story of Moses’ Season 1

Netflix adds another docudrama to its collection with Testament: The Story of Moses. Easter may be over, but the holiday spirit has helped keep Testament in the top 10 for three weeks.

Game of Thrones star Charles Dance serves as narrator for the series, and Avi Azulay stars as Moses. While it doesn’t boast the name recognition as the Ten Commandments cast, Testament still has capable performers bringing the biblical story to life.

The three-part miniseries carries a runtime of just over four hours.

8. ‘Files of the Unexplained’ Season 1

Be careful what you wish for with Files of the Unexplained. The Netflix docuseries doesn’t try to hide the fact it will send you down one rabbit hole after another. If you enjoyed the Unsolved Mysteries cases, then you should have no problem diving into Files of the Unexplained.

Over eight episodes, Files of the Unexplained examines abnormal events ranging from alien encounters to mass disappearances. Witness testimony, expert analysis, and news coverage flesh out each story.

At just under five hours, the docuseries won’t take up too much of your time … unless you start digging deeper into the unexplained.

7. ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 2

A high school drama isn’t exactly breaking new ground on Netflix in 2024. But there’s a reason Heartbreak High sits in the top 10 with over 2 million views.

The Australian series features an ensemble cast of high school students and teachers dealing with romance, anger, racial tension, sex, and more. Heartbreak High has received international acclaim, building a strong following around the world.

The series is a soft reboot of the 1994 original of the same name. Both are available on Netflix, so be sure you’re in the right decade.

6. ‘Ripley’

The Talented Mr. Ripley gets reinvented as a Netflix miniseries in this captivating thriller. Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag) stars as the titular American conman caught up in a world of murder and deceit in Italy.

Since its release on April 4, Ripley has spent two weeks in the Netflix top 10. The miniseries received nearly unanimous approval from critics. Fans of the 1955 novel and 1999 film should be entertained while still finding something new in Scott’s iteration.

Ripley features eight episodes, all of which are available now on Netflix. Expect to spend seven hours watching Mr. Ripley try to get away with his crimes.

5. ‘Baby Reindeer’

Don’t let the name fool you. Baby Reindeer isn’t a kids’ show in the Netflix top 10. The drama stars Scottish comedian and actor Richard Gadd based on his experience as a sexual assault and stalking victim.

When struggling comedian Danny offers a woman a free cup of tea at his bar, it sets off a twisted, uncomfortable story. Danny’s traumatic experiences play out as he deals with psychological, physical, and sexual torment.

Word-of-mouth and critical praise helped Baby Reindeer land in the middle of Netflix’s top 10 TV shows right now after premiering on April 11. The unexpected hit has seven episodes, running just under four hours.

4. ‘Bad Dinosaurs’

Yes, there is something for kids in the Netflix top 10 TV shows right now. Bad Dinosaurs is light-hearted fare that’s good for the entire family.

The animated series follows the Tyrannosaurus family and the prehistoric world around them. It leans into slapstick comedy, going for belly laughs with some broad swings.

Each 22-minute episode contains three different adventures. There are eight episodes available on Netflix, giving kids three hours of entertainment before going extinct.

3. ‘The Gentleman’ Season 1

The Gentleman continues to be a mainstay in the Netflix top 10. It’s been there for six weeks as viewers continue to gravitate toward the crime comedy created by Guy Ritchie, revisiting the world introduced in his 2019 film with Matthew McConaughey.

Theo James moves from The White Lotus to an English estate, playing Edward Horniman. He unexpectedly inherits a massive property, only to discover it’s the headquarters of a sprawling weed operation. Eddie is thrown in the middle of it all, dodging shady characters and protecting his family home.

Vinnie Jones, Kaya Scodelario, Joely Richardson, and Giancarlo Esposito round out the cast. All eight episodes are live on Netflix, running just under seven hours.

2. ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ Season 1

Netflix has another reality TV hit with Unlocked: A Jail Experiment. The social experiment takes viewers inside an Arkansas detention facility as it tests a radical new approach to incarceration.

Inmates are granted more autonomy (and a participation fee) as cells are unlocked and guards step back. Unlocked shows how inmates attempt to create structure and community when those decisions are left in their hands.

Reality series documenting life behind bars have traditionally done well. Unlocked offers something new to the genre and encourages discussion even after the eight episodes are over. The series debuted on April 10 and has already amassed 4 million views.

1. ‘3 Body Problem’

3 Body Problem is the No. 1 show on Netflix right now. It’s the fourth consecutive week the sci-fi series has found itself on the list.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss helped co-create the series, adapted from the Chinese novel of the same name by Liu Cixin. It examines the fallout from alien contact made between a scientist in the 1970s and another planet.

The sci-fi drama goes heavy on the science, which should delight hardcore fans of the genre. But there’s plenty to offer for fans of historical fiction or more casual sci-fi followers.

Over 35 million hours have been spent watching 3 Body Problem. Netflix had high hopes for the series, and so far, it has delivered. All eight episodes were released on March 21 and continue to find new fans.

