The upcoming season of the Netflix reality show introduces a big twist: a player named Max who is actually an AI chatbot.

The Circle is back for season 6, but with a twist.

The Netflix reality show challenges contestants to become the top influencer in a unique game of power and popularity. Players communicate solely through a social media platform, with some presenting as themselves and others adopting fake personas. But this time around, the contestants won’t just be tangling with human players who might be pretending to be someone they’re not. They’ll also be competing against “the ultimate catfish” – an AI chatbot.

Which of the players will be able to scheme their way to the top and take home a grand prize of $100,000? And when can you watch new episodes? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about The Circle Season 6.

‘The Circle’ Season 6 premieres April 17

The Circle Season 6 premieres Wednesday, April 17 at 12 a.m. PT on Netflix.

The new season will have 13 hour-long episodes. Episodes will release weekly through May 8.

Here’s the complete episode release schedule for The Circle Season 6:

Episodes 1-4: Wednesday, April 17

Episodes 5-8: Wednesday, April 24

Episodes 9-12: Wednesday, May 1

Finale Episode: Wednesday, May 8

How is this season of ‘The Circle’ different?

Max in ‘The Circle’ Season 6 | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

The Circle is shaking things up for its sixth season. For one, production has moved from a small town in Northern England to Atlanta. And while the core game remains the same, the addition of the AI chatbot is something no player expects.

“This season, we’re adding a bit more intelligence to the chat,” host Michelle Buteau teases in the season 6 trailer (via YouTube). “An AI bot is playing the game as the ultimate catfish”.

The chatbot – dubbed Max – has studied past seasons of the game and used that information to create the ideal profile. He’s a 26-year-old veterinary intern from the Midwest – a caring and nurturing persona that should make him more likable to the other contestants, who will initially have no idea that Max isn’t human.

However, Max isn’t all-knowing. Like everyone else, he’ll have to learn about the other players based on what they share in the game. And he’ll make his own moves in the competition without input from producers.

Meet the rest of the ‘The Circle’ Season 6 cast

Kyle, Cassie, Quori-Tyler, and Brandon (clockwise from top left) | Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

In addition to Max, The Circle Season 6 cast consists of 10 players who are 100% human. They are:

Kyle: The 31-year-old married pro basketball player from Miami couldn’t leave his beloved dog Deuce at home, so the pooch will be joining him in the apartment. He’s playing as a single basketball trainer.

Cassie: This 29-year-old Southern belle from Kentucky is no stranger to catfishing. She caught her husband using a fake profile. But for The Circle, she’ll be playing as herself: A married mom of two who’s ready to use her knowledge of catfishing to expose the fakes.

Brandon: A nursing assistant from Ohio, Brandon, 34, is adopting fully fake persona for The Circle. He’s playing as his friend and colleague Olivia and is planning to combine his “brains and personality” with her “body-ody-ody,” he told Netflix’s Tudum.

Quori-Tyler: A former NBA dancer from LA, Quori-Tyler, 26, is a superfan of The Circle. She’s studied the game intensively, and she think that she has what it takes to maneuver her way to the top of the pecking order.

Lauren, Caress, Steffi, and Myles (clockwise from top left) | Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Lauren: A former Twitch streamer, 26-year-old Lauren will be playing as herself. As a naturally flirty nerd who’s used to communicating through screens, she’s confident she’ll have no trouble connecting with other participants in the experiment.

Caress: Caress, 37, is a motivational speaker from Dallas. She’s playing as her younger brother Paul, a rapper and a singer with a substantial social media following.

Myles: An AI engineer from LA, 29-year-old Myles is a major flirt with a knack for spotting catfishes. But will that help him spot the fakes in this game – including Max?

Steffi: This 35-year-old from Redondo Beach, Calif., is a psychic medium and professional astrologer. Will she be able to read the stars and figure out which players are pretending to be someone they are not?

[L-R] Autumn, Jordan | Courtesy of Netflix/© 2024 Netflix, Inc.

Autumn: Twenty-one-year-old Autumn is a self-described “redneck” from Tennessee who will be competing as herself. She plans to use her charm to build alliances and win the game.

Jordan: Jordan, 24, is entering The Circle as a younger version of himself. His “Big J” persona is a “friendly giant,” but don’t let that fool you. Inside, he’s a ruthless player who’s not afraid to get down-and-dirty if that’s what it takes to win.

