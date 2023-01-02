‘The Circle’: Is the Cast Able to Hear Each Other Through the Walls?

The Circle returned with a new season on Netflix to close out 2022, and fans already love the cast and the first batch of episodes. As viewers know, the producers sequester the contestants in their own rooms and prohibit them from seeing one another until the finale. But are players ever able to hear one another through the walls in The Circle Season 5?

Marvin Achi | Netflix

Who is in the cast of ‘The Circle’ Season 5?

Eight cast members entered The Circle Season 5 during the premiere. One more player joined the crew in episode 2, another was teased at the end of episode 4, and the show will introduce two others later in the game.

The contestants playing as themselves are:

Raven Sutton and Paris McTizic (Raven’s interpreter) — they aren’t disclosing Paris’ presence to the other players

Marvin Achi

Chaz Lawery

Sam Carmona

Tom Houghton

Oliver Twixt

The catfish are:

Billie-Jean Blackett, playing as her ex, “Bruno”

Brian Clark, playing as his daughter, “Brittney”

Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis as “Jennifer” — Brett and Xanthi started the show playing themselves, but when they both got blocked in episode 1, The Circle gave them a second chance as a catfish named “Jennifer”

Tasia Lesley, playing as “Tamira”

Shubham Goel, playing as an unknown female persona

Raven and Chaz were the influencers during the first two ratings. In the first one, Raven chose to block Brett, while Chaz booted Xanthi. And at the second rating, they came to a mutual decision to eliminate “Brittney,” aka Brain, from the competition.

‘The Circle’ producers take measures to ensure the cast doesn’t hear one another in their respective rooms

The cast members of The Circle are known to scream and get loud in the confines of their apartments. And since the players are all sequestered in the same apartment building in the Salford District of Manchester, England, the audience wonders if they can ever hear each other through the walls. The short answer is, no, they can’t.

During an interview with Decider, The Circle executive producer Tim Harcourt revealed, “The flats are soundproofed, and there is an apartment between each pair.”

So the producers took extra precautions to ensure that the cast members couldn’t hear one another in all seasons of The Circle.

How I’m going into 2023 knowing more episodes of The Circle are coming. ? pic.twitter.com/lFkRUXGMPl — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) December 31, 2022

Are the players able to leave their rooms?

Even if the apartments are soundproof and evenly spaced out, how do The Circle producers prevent the cast from bumping into one another when they leave their rooms? As fans recall, the players are able to go to the gym, yoga room, or the roof where there is a hot tub.

“We have an ‘air traffic controller’ making sure only one player is ever traveling at a time,” Harcourt told Decider. “And they are always accompanied outside their flat.”

Plus, the contestants aren’t allowed to go outside “except to smoke cigarettes,” the executive producer shared.

New episodes of The Circle Season 5 air Wednesdays on Netflix. The first four episodes are now available to stream.