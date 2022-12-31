‘The Circle’ Fans Instantly Hated 1 Season 5 Contestant — ‘They’re so Loud and Annoying’

The Circle on Netflix is just getting started. The streaming service debuted the first four episodes of season 5 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and fans already love a majority of the cast. However, there are a couple of players who viewers can’t stand to see on their screens, especially one contestant in The Circle Season 5.

Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis | Netflix

Meet the cast of ‘The Circle’ Season 5

Thirteen players, including Paris McTizic, will have entered The Circle Season 5 by the time the series comes to a close. While most of them are competing as themselves, a few catfish are in the mix.

The contestants playing as themselves are:

Raven Sutton and Paris McTizic (Raven’s interpreter) — but they aren’t disclosing Paris’ presence to the other players

Marvin Achi

Chaz Lawery

Sam Carmona

Tom Houghton

Oliver Twixt

The catfish are:

Billie-Jean Blackett, playing as her ex, “Bruno”

Brian Clark, playing as his daughter, “Brittney”

Brett Robinson and Xanthi Perdikomatis as “Jennifer” — Brett and Xanthi began as individual contestants playing as themselves, but when they got blocked in episode 1, The Circle gave them a second chance as “Jennifer”

Tasia Lesley, playing as “Tamira”

Shubham Goel, playing as an unknown persona

Raven and Chaz, the influencers, blocked Brian, aka “Brittney,” in The Circle Season 5 Episode 4. The show teased the return of Shubham, the runner-up of The Circle Season 1, at the end of episode 4. However, we’ll have to wait until episode 5 to see who he is playing as. And Oliver and Tamira have yet to join The Circle.

Some viewers aren’t fans of Xanthi

While watching the premiere of The Circle Season 5, one fan started a Reddit thread to discuss their dislike toward one person — Xanthi.

“I am 2 min in the first episode and already hate Xanthi,” they wrote. “She drained all of my energies by being so fake. Who else feels me?”

A different Reddit user commented, “She’s so loud and annoying.”

“Brett [Robinson] seemed so annoyed with her after 2 minutes,” someone else pointed out. Another fan added, “Agreed. I didn’t like him at first but based on his response [within] those two minutes of her, I’m a fan of his for life (or the season, lol). His face was exactly how I felt.”

One Reddit user said, “Why is she so damn LOUD? It seems like she’s yelling every single word that comes out of her mouth, and she’s giving me a headache.”

“She never stops screaming,” another person shared. “Please, please, someone who loves her in her real life — tell her to stop screaming all the f***ing time.”

Other fans pointed out that many contestants are “loud” and “extra” when they first enter the game. So maybe, with time, the viewers who disliked Xanthi in the first batch of episodes of The Circle Season 5 will change their opinion of her.

Xanthi may be a model outside The Circle, but inside, she's a pre-school teacher looking for a teachers pet pic.twitter.com/FKDVHdHOOM — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) December 9, 2022

What is Netflix’s episode release schedule for ‘The Circle’ Season 5?

The Circle fans can watch the first four episodes of season 5 on Netflix. But when can they expect to see the rest of the episodes?

Netflix’s episode release schedule for The Circle Season 5 is as follows:

Week 1, Episodes 1-4: Dec. 28

Week 2, Episodes 5-8: Jan. 4

Week 3, Episodes 9-12: Jan. 11

Week 4, Episode 13, the finale: Jan. 18

