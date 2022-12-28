‘The Circle’: Where Was Season 5 Filmed?

A new season of The Circle on Netflix is upon us, and we’re excited to see what the streaming service and this new group of contestants have in store for fans. Will the catfish dominate? Or will the authentic cast members be able to detect who is playing behind a fake picture? Only time will tell; however, we do know where the cast of The Circle Season 5 lived during filming.

Paris McTizic and Raven Sutton | Netflix

Netflix filmed ‘The Circle’ Season 5 in England

The streaming service filmed The Circle Season 5 in the same apartment buildings in the Salford District of Manchester, England, where the first four seasons took place. Even though the show regularly includes overhead shots of Chicago and Milwaukee, filming of the contestants and their interactions exclusively occurred across the pond.

Producers prepared 12 furnished apartments in the Adelphi Wharf Phase One building for the cast members to reside in and play the game. Plus, the contestants could utilize the reserved gym, yoga room, and roof if they needed a change of scenery. And just in case you were wondering, the giant neon circle on the side of the building is actually there — it’s not CGI!

Filming took place in the fall of 2021, directly after production on season 4 concluded. So it has been over a year since the 12 players participated in The Circle Season 5.

Who makes up the new cast of ‘The Circle’?

Twelve new players will enter The Circle in season 5, and the twist this season is that they will all either be single or have to present themselves as single. So the catfish’s personas can’t be in a relationship, likely leading to some uninhibited flirting.

The contestants who will play as themselves are:

Brett Robinson (who previously competed on Big Brother 20)

Marvin Achi (who previously competed on America’s Got Talent Season 17 and was cast for Big Brother 24 before CBS cut him the day before the premiere)

Raven Sutton and Paris (Raven’s interpreter) — they won’t reveal Paris’ presence to the other players

Sam Carmona

Oliver Twixt

Tom Houghton

Chaz Lawery

Xanthi Perdikomatis

The catfish are:

Billie-Jean Blackett, playing as her ex, “Bruno”

Brian Clark, playing as his daughter, “Brittney”

Tasia Lesley, playing as “Tamira”

Additionally, Shubham Goel, the runner-up of The Circle Season 1, will play again in season 5. And Michelle Buteau returns as the reality competition series’ host.

Nobody:

Brett:?️



who’s gonna tell him? ? pic.twitter.com/pputr92IHF — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) December 21, 2022

What is the release schedule for ‘The Circle’ Season 5?

Aside from the singles twist, season 5 follows the same format as the past few installments. Netflix will debut four episodes a week until the finale. The episode release schedule is as follows:

Week 1, Episodes 1-4: Dec. 28

Week 2, Episodes 5-8: Jan. 4

Week 3, Episodes 9-12: Jan. 11

Week 4, Episode 13, the finale: Jan. 18

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.