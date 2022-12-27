‘The Circle’ Season 5: Who Is Shubham Goel?

Netflix‘s reality competition show The Circle returns with new episodes to close out 2022. The show features a group of people either competing as themselves or as catfish. And when The Circle Season 5 premieres, fans should recognize one of the players — Shubham Goel.

Shubham first appeared in ‘The Circle’ Season 1

The Circle premiered in 2020, and it was an immediate hit. The show’s concept revolves around a problem that many social media users have today — are people who they say they are online or are they pretending to be someone else?

Most people who enter The Circle play the game as themselves, but others compete under a pseudonym and try to trick the other contestants. And Shubham Goel, one of the first players to enter The Circle, played as himself in season 1.

Shubham explained in his introduction video that social media is the “modern-day bubonic plague.” So he went on the show to prove he could win by being authentic. And despite his inexperience with social media, Shubham, who other players nicknamed “Shooby,” thrived in the game.

However, the first rating didn’t go so well for him since he placed last. The influencers decided to save Shooby, though, and he became one of the series’ big players. For the subsequent four ratings, Shubham was an influencer. And his ability to connect with others secured his spot in the finale.

Sadly, Shubham fell just short of winning The Circle Season 1. He came in second place, and fellow original cast member Joey Sasso won the game.

Shooby returns for season 5

Shubham will get a second chance at winning The Circle when he returns in season 5. Netflix announced his presence in the upcoming season when they released the trailer, which shows Shooby excited to play the game again.

It’s unclear if Shooby will compete as himself or if he’ll catfish the other contestants, who will surely recognize him. But we know he won’t be among the first players to enter The Circle. In the trailer, Shooby says, “The newbies outnumber the originals. We can knock them out one by one by one by one. I could very well win this game.”

Netflix is dubbing season 5 as “The Circle Singles” since everyone will be presenting themselves as single. So the cast members playing as themselves will be truthfully single, while the catfish will have to lie and say they aren’t in a relationship, even if they are in one.

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on Netflix. The streaming service will continue to drop four episodes every Wednesday until the finale on Jan. 18.

Where to find ‘The Circle’ star Shubham on Instagram

The Circle fans who want to learn more about Shubham Goel, a 27-year-old virtual reality designer from Danville, California, can find him on Instagram or Twitter.

Perhaps following the success of The Circle Season 1, Shooby warmed up to the idea of social media.

The Circle Season 5, starring Shubham Goel, premieres Wednesday, Dec. 28, on Netflix.

