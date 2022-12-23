‘The Circle’ Season 5 Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Netflix is bringing a new season of The Circle to fans to close out 2022 and ring in the new year. And we couldn’t think of a better way to begin 2023 than watching a group of singles play games, flirt, and catfish. Read on for everything you need to know about The Circle Season 5, including when viewers can expect new episodes.

Michelle Buteau | Tom Dymond/Netflix

When does ‘The Circle’ Season 5 premiere?

Netflix will release the first four episodes of The Circle Season 5 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 3 a.m. ET. But as always, fans will have to wait for the rest of the episodes.

The premise of the reality competition series is different for the upcoming season, titled, The Circle Singles. For this go-around, all of the contestants are single. However, if they play as a catfish, the player will have to pretend they aren’t in a relationship even if they are in one.

So we expect even more flirting and scandalous behavior when the first batch of episodes premiere at the end of December.

What is the episode release schedule?

The Circle Season 5 will release in four-episode increments, aside from the finale, on Netflix. The episode premiere schedule is:

Week 1, Episodes 1-4: Dec. 28

Week 2, Episodes 5-8: Jan. 4

Week 3, Episodes 9-12: Jan. 11

Week 4, Episode 13, the finale: Jan. 18

As fans know from previous seasons, the final five will rate one another in the finale. And the person with the highest rating will win The Circle Singles and earn the $100,000 grand prize. Will a catfish be able to fool their fellow competitors? Or will someone playing as themselves win the show? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Nobody:

Brett:?️



who’s gonna tell him? ? pic.twitter.com/pputr92IHF — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) December 21, 2022

Meet the ‘The Circle’ Season 5 cast

The cast of the upcoming season of The Circle includes a few familiar faces from the world of reality television.

The contestants who will play as themselves are:

Brett Robinson (who previously competed on Big Brother 20)

Chaz Lawery

Marvin Achi (who was cast for Big Brother 24 before he had to drop out the day before the premiere)

Oliver Twixt

Raven Sutton and Paris (Raven’s interpreter) — however, they won’t reveal Paris’ presence to the other contestants

Sam Carmona

Tom Houghton

Xanthi Perdikomatis

The catfish are:

Billie-Jean Blackett, playing as her ex, “Bruno”

Brian Clark, playing as his daughter, “Brittney”

Tasia Lesley, playing as “Tamira”

And fans will be excited to learn that Shubham Goel, the runner-up of The Circle Season 1, is returning to the game. However, it’s unclear if he will play as himself or as a catfish. And based on the trailer, Shubham won’t be among the first people to enter The Circle. Hopefully, for fans’ sake, he will appear in one of the first four episodes.

Aside from the contestants, Michelle Buteau will return to host The Circle Singles. The Circle Season 5 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.