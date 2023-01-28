‘The Circle’ Auditions Are Similar to a ‘Job Interview’, According to 1 Contestant

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to go through the audition process for Netflix‘s The Circle? Thankfully, there are numerous contestants after five seasons of the reality competition series to explain how The Circle producers picked them for the show. And one player from season 2 equated the casting period to being interviewed for a job.

Lisa Delcampo shares her audition story for ‘The Circle’

During an interview with Buzzfeed, Lisa Delcampo, who played as a catfish — her boss, Lance Bass — in The Circle Season 2, shared insider secrets about the show, including what the auditions were like.

“It’s probably different for everyone,” she explained. “I met a friend of a friend who came to my birthday party, and we were talking about The Circle, and he was like, ‘I cast that show!’ And I was like, what?! That’s how I got started. [The questions were like] tell us about yourself. Where did you grow up? What do you do for a living? Kind of like a job interview.”

Lisa added that there were many different layers to her audition for The Circle — filming a tape, interviews, questionnaires, and psychological testing.

How to apply and submit an audition for ‘The Circle’

The first step to getting an audition for The Circle (without being recruited by a casting director) is to submit an application on the show’s website. While the website claims applications are currently open, they closed on Oct. 2, 2021. But they might still be accepting forms for future seasons of the Netflix reality series.

Applicants must be over 18 years old, a United States or Canada resident, and not affiliated with All 3 Media Group and/or Motion Content Group. But besides those three basic requirements, almost anyone can apply to be a contestant on the show.

If you make it to the second round, The Circle producers ask that you make an audition tape. And it’s essential that potential future cast members show off as much of their personality as possible in these videos. Netflix wants to cast compelling and entertaining people that will draw more attention to their show.

And as Lisa said, there are multiple rounds in the audition process before you make it on the show. But it’s all worth it to get a shot at winning the $100,000 grand prize.

Did Netflix renew ‘The Circle’ for season 6?

Since Netflix had auditions open in late 2021, it’s plausible that they were casting for The Circle Season 6. However, the streaming service hasn’t made an announcement regarding its future after season 5. So we can’t say for certain that Netflix has renewed The Circle for season 6, even though it’s a strong possibility.

The Circle Season 5 was filmed in the fall of 2021 and aired in late 2022/early 2023. So if casting directors were holding auditions after production on season 5 concluded, they may have already filmed season 6. But we’ll have to wait until Netflix makes an official statement before getting hyped about the show’s future.

All seasons of The Circle are available to stream on Netflix.