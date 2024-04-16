The Netflix series follows dozens of inmates in an Arkansas jail as they attempt to govern themselves.

What happens when a group of prisoners are left to govern themselves? That’s the question that Netflix’s new unscripted series Unlocked: A Jail Experiment asks. The eight-episode show follows dozens of inmates at a jail in Arkansas who are given greater autonomy (including unlocked cell doors), with some surprising results.

Since Unlocked: A Jail Experiment dropped on April 10, it’s shot to the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 chart. It’s also sparked some questions, including from viewers who are curious to know if the prisoners were compensated for being on the show.

What is ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’?

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment follows 46 inmates who are behind bars at the Pulaski County Regional Detention facility in Arkansas. They’re participating in a unique experiment designed by Sheriff Eric Higgins where the cell doors in their unit are unlocked and deputies are moved out of the unit.

The goal was to “create some ownership for those detainees in that unit,” Higgins told Netflix’s Tudum. “How do we make the facility safer, and what can we do to still hold them accountable but empower them at the same time?”

‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ participants reportedly received $75

Filming for Unlocked: A Jail Experiment took place between February and April 2023. Inmates were briefed on what the program entailed and given the option to participate.

“We had an empty unit that was easy to move people in if they wanted to be part of this,” Higgins explained to Netflix. “Detainees were made aware by the production company that they were going to be recording, and we checked to see if they wanted to be there. At any given time, a person could leave [the experimental unit].”

Inmates were not paid for being on the show. However, according to a report from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which reviewed records from the sheriff’s office, they did receive some perks. After several weeks of filming, the show’s production company deposited a total of $75 in inmates’ commissary accounts. Inmates were also allowed to purchase a greater variety of commissary items and received some items for free. They also received free phone calls and extra visits with loved ones.

Producers paid the sheriff’s office $60,000 to film in the jail

While inmates were not directly compensated for filming Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department was paid for allowing cameras inside the jail. According to records obtained by KATV, Pulaski County was paid $1,000 per day for filming. In total, the county government received $60,000 from Lucky 8, the show’s production company.

While some local officials have raised concerns about Higgins’ decision to let Netflix film a reality show in the jail, the sheriff has defended the project. He hopes Unlocked: A Jail Experiment not only helps inmates but also gives viewers more insight into who inmates are.

“In this country, we have a certain perception of someone who goes to jail — the assumption being that they’re guilty,” Higgins told Netflix. “But they deserve dignity. These individuals, they’re fathers, they’re uncles, they’re sons. People care about them … they’re not just a number. I believe that if you treat people right, and you hold them accountable … I think they take that with them when they walk out of this facility. I think we have proven that people will rise to the expectation.”

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is streaming on Netflix.

