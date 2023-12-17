Sam from '90 Day Fiancé' was arrested and is facing jail time. But he hasn't told his girlfriend Citra that he could soon be behind bars.

Sam has been keeping a huge secret from Citra. The 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 cast member is facing jail time following an arrest on drug charges. While his Indonesian fiancé knows about the arrest, she doesn’t know that Sam might end up behind bars as a result.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ cast member Sam was arrested

Sam, 30, has been candid with Citra about his troubled past. When he was a teen, he became addicted to opiates.

“Back when I was 15, I got addicted to pain medicine, and I stayed addicted to it for quite a few years … it made life really hard,” he explained.

Sam is clean now. But his past could come back to haunt his new relationship. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member has been using Suboxone to treat his opiate addiction, and that got him into trouble with the law.

“Suboxone, it’s still kind of an opiate. It keeps you from getting sick, going through withdrawals,” he shared during the Dec. 10 episode of the TLC reality series. “Recently, I was on a business trip with a co-worker, and the cops pulled us over. They found my Suboxone, and because it wasn’t in a prescription bottle, they arrested me.”

Sam is facing jail time, and Citra doesn’t know

After his arrest, a judge offered Sam the option of completing a diversion program that would allow him to avoid jail time.

“It’s a program you can do for one to several years. You take tests to show you’re not on drugs, you take drug classes, and you avoid jail time as long as you do everything properly,” he explained.

Unfortunately, Sam made a mistake that could result in him going to jail anyway.

“Because I missed the deadline to file the application, I could be facing jail time,” he shared.

Sam has not yet explained the situation to Citra. “Citra knows about my addiction and the arrest, but she doesn’t know that me missing my deadline for the diversion could mean jail time,” he said.

How will Citra react to Sam’s news?

Sam and Citra in ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

Sam fears that once Citra hears about the consequences of his arrest, she’ll rethink their relationship.

“I want to wait until Citra gets here to tell her about missing the deadline,” he said. “Because I’m worried if I tell her before, she might not even come.”

Sam won’t be able to keep his big secret from Citra for much longer. She’s preparing to move halfway across the world so that they can be together. And because of her strict Muslim faith, they don’t plan to wait to tie the knot. The couple will get married just two weeks after she arrives in Missouri — assuming her police officer dad signs off on his daughter’s choice of husband.

It seems that Sam was right to be concerned. In a teaser for the Dec. 17 episode, he finally opens up to his future wife about his legal situation. Her stunned reaction says it all.

“I don’t know what to do,” she says in an interview. “I just want to go back to Indonesia.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

