Meet the newest 90 Day Fiancé couple. Sam, who is from Missouri, and Citra, who is from Indonesia, met on a dating site and quickly fell in love. Now, she’s traveling to America to be with her fiancé. But making this relationship work won’t be easy. Will the pair tie the knot or go their separate ways? Here’s what we know about Sam and Citra’s relationship and whether they’re together today.

The newest ‘90 Day Fiancé’ cast members come from different worlds

Like many 90 Day Fiancé cast members, Sam, 30, and Citra, 26, come from different worlds. For one, she’s a devout Muslim who expects her husband to share her faith. He was raised Christian and now identifies as an atheist. While Sam has agreed to convert to Islam so he can be with Citra, he has some concerns.

“I’m nervous because I definitely think it’s going to be hard to live by the strict things that they have to live by,” such as not drinking alcohol, Sam said in the show’s Dec. 3 episode.

Because of her faith, Citra also refuses to engage in premarital sex. That’s been hard for Sam to deal with, he admits.

Now, she’s coming to the U.S. – and she’s not alone. Her police officer dad will be joining her in America to give Sam his final stamp of approval and witness his daughter’s wedding. Her hope is that they can tie the knot within two weeks of her arriving in Missouri, which definitely has Sam feeling a little anxious.

Sam’s past could cause problems in his relationship with Citra

Religious differences aren’t the only potential stumbling block for Sam and Citra. He also has a history of drug addiction.

“Back when I was 15, I got addicted to pain medicine and I stayed addicted to it for quite a few years … it made life really hard,” Sam explained.

Sam has been sober for years, and he’s opened up to Citra about his past drug abuse. She took the news in stride, which only deepened his feelings for her.

“I’ve never had anyone believe in me the way she believes in me,” he said.

Still, Sam has struggled at times to maintain his sobriety.

“I’ve relapsed a few times,” he said. “But now it’s more important than ever that I stay clean because my fiancée is coming soon.”

Are Sam and Citra still together?

Can Sam and Citra make it work despite their challenges? We’ll have to watch the rest of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 to find out. But an Instagram account that appears to belong to Citra suggests they are still together.

On Dec. 3, she shared a video to her Instagram story of her multi-tasking by watching the Kansas City Chiefs game and the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé at the same time. On Oct. 31, she shared a photo of herself and Sam dressed up for Halloween.

“My first time in my life celebrating Halloween with the love of my life and his family it was fun but also was really cold outside,” she captioned the post.

She’s also shared other photos of herself and Sam, as well as a post in April 2023 where she revealed that she’d been approved for her K-1 visa.

“SURPRISE ! AFTER 1 YEAR 7 MONTHS 15 DAYS FINALLY I GOT MY VISA ON HAND,” she wrote. “OMG WE ARE GOING TO CLOSE THE DISTANCE.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

