Jasmine and Gino from 'Before the 90 Days' join six new couples for the 10th season of TLC's '90 Day Fiancé.'

Can these couples make it work? TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé is returning for another season of love and drama. The 10th season of the reality show premieres Oct. 8, with seven couples – including one pair from Before the 90 Days – set to share their journey with viewers. Here’s the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 cast.

Jasmine and Gino

Jasmine and Gino’s rollercoaster relationship has been featured on the past two seasons of Before the 90 Days. In season 6, it seemed they were headed for a permanent breakup. But then, Jasmine shocked everyone by proposing to Gino, who said yes.

Now, they’ve cleared the hurdles in their visa process, which means Jasmine can come to the U.S. But being in the same country won’t automatically solve the pair’s issues. After a romantic reunion at the airport, cracks emerge in their relationship when Jasmine discovers another woman’s lipstick in Gino’s car. That prompts her to label him a “f*cking cheater,” as seen in a teaser (via YouTube) for season 10. He denies her accusation, but will Jasmine’s concerns about his fidelity get in the way of their future?

Sophie and Robert

Rob and Sophie from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

Robert, 32, met Sophie, 23, on social media. Their initial online attraction translated into real life, and soon, they were officially together. Now, Sophie is moving from the U.K. to be with Robert in California. But their different backgrounds could be their undoing.

“She’s got spoiled rich girl tendencies,” Robert says of his fiancé, who seems unsettled by the gritty reality of his life in Los Angeles.

More problems emerge when they start discussing their future together.

“I don’t think I actually want to be pregnant,” she says, a statement that apparently has Robert reconsidering his decision to walk down the aisle.

Manuel and Ashley

Manuel and Ashley from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 cast | TLC

Manuel and Ashley’s relationship began when she met him at a New Year’s Eve party while she was studying abroad in Ecuador. A language barrier didn’t stand in the way of the two getting engaged, but their youthful romance sputtered when she returned home to the U.S. when she finished her schooling.

Now, 10 years have passed, and life has brought Manuel and Ashley back together again. They’re ready to build a future together, but Ashley’s loved ones have their doubts about her husband-to-be.

“There are some red flags,” one warns. “You know, people don’t want to be around him.”

Nick and Devin

Nick and Devin from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

A few years ago, independent and adventurous Devin, 23, took a solo trip to Sydney. While there, she connected with Nick, 30, on Tinder, and what might have been a vacation fling soon blossomed into a full-blown romance. She returned home to Arkansas but realized she didn’t want to live without Nick. They started the K1 visa process, and now, two years later, Nick – who was born and raised in South Korea – is finally in the U.S. Now, he has to overcome cultural differences and adjust to life with Devin’s large and opinionated family. Meanwhile, his parents have concerns about their son moving to the United States.

Justin and Nikki

Justin and Nikki from from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 cast | TLC

Seventeen years ago, Nikki, 47, connected with Justin, 36, on a dating site in Moldova. He proposed and started making plans to come to the U.S. on a K1 visa. But the relationship ended when Nikki – who identifies as trans – decided Justin wasn’t mature enough to accept her for who she truly is.

Years later, Nikki and Justin reconnected. This time around, Nikki knows exactly what she wants. They’re giving their relationship a fresh start, but is Justin truly committed? Once he arrives in the U.S., she worries the vibe is off.

“If you’re not sexually attracted to me, why are you with me?” she asks him.

Anali and Clayton

Clayton and Anali from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

Anali, 26, who is from Peru, met Clayton, 29, on a language app two years ago. Though they’ve spent little time together in person, she’s making the big move from her native country to Kentucky, where she plans to move in with her fiancé. But sharing a one-bedroom apartment with both Clayton and his mom (who’s living in the closet), could prove to be a major challenge. Even worse, Clayton’s mother has no plans to move out, setting up a clash between two big personalities that might be too much for Clayton to handle.

Citra and Sam

Sam and Citra from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

Two years ago, Citra, 26, met Sam, 30, on a dating app. He popped the question on his first visit to Indonesia, and they’re hoping to tie the knot soon. But before they can walk down the aisle, Sam needs to get the blessing of Citra’s dad. So, she’s bringing her father to Missouri to meet Sam and sign off on the marriage. But he might object to the relationship once he learns about Sam’s sordid past.

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.