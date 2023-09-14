Six new couples share their journey on the new season of '90 Day Fiancé,' which premieres Oct. 8 on TLC.

Wild cheating accusations, disapproving family members, and one mom hiding in a literal closet. 90 Day Fiancé is returning for its 10th season. The lastest outing of TLC’s drama-filled reality show features six new couples (plus one returning pair) who’ve found love across borders. But the journey to the altar won’t be easy. Here’s everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé Season 10.

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 premeires Oct. 8

[L-R] Clayton and Annali; Gino and Jasmine; Justin and Nikki | TLC

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. It will be a landmark season for the show, which debuted in 2014.

“90 Day Fiancé has arrived at a very special milestone season. From its inception, this series has found dynamic couples from all around the world whose diverse love journeys have captivated us every minute along the way. With over 68 billion hours of 90 Day Fiancé viewed, I know I’m not alone when I say, I can’t wait to see what this next season holds,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks and TLC.

Jasmine and Gino return for the new season of ‘90 Day’

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé will pick up with Jasmine and Gino, whose turbulent relationship was featured on Before the 90 Days.

After dealing with many hurdles in the visa process, Jasmine, 36, has arrived in the U.S. from Panama and reunited with Gino, 52. But being in the same country may not solve the couple’s many issues. They have just 90 days to tie the knot, but their future together is threatened when Jasmine becomes convinced Gino’s been unfaithful.

“You’re a f*cking cheater,” she screams at her husband-to-be in the season 10 teaser (via YouTube). But he insists he hasn’t been with another woman.

“I want to go home,” Jasmine cries as she walks away from Gino.

Meet the rest of the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 cast

[L-R] Rob and Sophie; Manuel and Ashley; Nick and Devin | TLC

Jasmine and Gino will be joined by six other couples who are hoping to make their dream of a life together come true.

Sophie, 23, from the U.K., fell for Robert, 32, online. But she might be having second thoughts once she realizes his life in Los Angeles isn’t as glamorous as she expected.

Ashley, a 31-year-old New Yorker, fell fast and hard for Manuel, 34, while studying abroad in Ecuador. They broke up a decade ago but recently reunited. Will it be happily ever after for the couple the second time around?

Two years ago, Devin, an independent 23-year-old from Arkansas, met Nick, 30, on a trip to Australia. Now, the South Korean-born Nick is finally in the U.S., where he’s finding it hard to adjust to cultural differences and Devin’s large family.

It’s been 17 years since Nikki, 47, met Justin, 36, on a Moldovan dating site. But Justin wasn’t fully comfortable with Nikki’s gender identity, and the couple broke up. Now, they’re trying again. Will a more mature Justin be able to accept Nikki for who she truly is?

Clayton, 29, met Anali, 26, on a language app. Though they’ve only spent a few weeks together in person, she’s moving from Peru to Kentucky, where she’ll be sharing a one-bedroom apartment with Clayton’s mom, his two guinea pigs, and two dogs.

Citra, 26, met Sam, 30, on a dating app. He proposed on his first visit to Indonesia. Now, she and her father have come to the U.S., and the couple are hoping to get her dad’s approval so they can get married. However, he may object when he learns of Sam’s sordid past.

Culture clashes and confrontation abound in the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 trailer

So, will any of this season’s 90 Day couples make it down the aisle? We’ll have to watch to find out. But the trailer for the new season suggests all face a bumpy road ahead.

Ashley has been keeping a secret from Manuel.

“I haven’t told him I am a witch,” she confesses.

Meanwhile, Anali – who is worried that there might not be enough space for her in Clayton’s home – may not realize what’s waiting for her when she arrives in the U.S.

“My mom lives in my closet,” he says in the teaser.

There’s also Ashley, whose friends fear she’s ignoring some big warning signs with Manuel.

“There’s some red flags,” one tells her. “You know, people don’t want to be around him.”

