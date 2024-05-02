Meghan Markle doens't have a great relationship with the royals anymore, but things seemed fine at first. However, a comment the duchess made in 2018 might have hinted at a royal rift starting years ago.

Meghan Markle has not had a great relationship with the royal family in years. Her husband, Prince Harry, has been able to communicate a bit with the royals and claimed in a 2024 interview that he loves his family, but after attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral back in 2022, Meghan has yet to return to the United Kingdom — and she reportedly won’t attend the Invictus Games ceremony over there in early May.

While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where things went wrong between Meghan and the other royals, the Duchess of Sussex’s comment while doing an interview with Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton back in 2018 might have hinted that there was already trouble brewing in paradise.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle mentioned the ‘differing personalities’ among the royals

When speaking during a 2018 forum (long before the public and press were aware of any drama), Meghan, Harry, William and Kate appeared to be all smiles. The forum took place just before Prince Louis’ birth and Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding, back when there was no real understanding of any royal feud. But it turns out that something Meghan said might have been hinting at the trouble to come.

According to Express, the duchess highlighted the “differing personalities” between the former Fab Four (the affectionate nickname given to Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate at the time).

“Thank goodness it’s such differing personalities and that everyone’s very communicative because that’s how you can really see bigger change,” Meghan said. “If everyone’s thinking the same way, how are you going to push the envelope? You know, how are you really going to break through in a different sort of mindset?” While the comments seemed innocent enough at the time, they’re now being looked at as Meghan’s way of hinting that the four of them weren’t as compatible as we were initially led to believe.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Harry has seemingly wanted to work things out with his father and brother for quite a while. However, Harry and Meghan put themselves in a bit of hot water when they did a number of interviews (and Harry’s “Spare” memoir, of course) about their time in the royal family. Still, Harry has reportedly worked hard to rebuild bridges with his father, King Charles.

Meghan, on the other hand, seemingly hasn’t had much contact with the royals since the Sussexes’ departure in 2020. It’s been said that Harry and Meghan reached out to Kate Middleton after learning of her cancer diagnosis but that the former Fab Four have hardly had a conversation altogether since the queen’s funeral when they attended a joint walkabout.

It’s unclear if there will ever be room for the royals to patch things up, but for now, it seems there is still some bad blood among the four of them.