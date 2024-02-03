Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly sent Kate Middleton their 'support' after hearing about her abdominal surgery.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kind of been in touch with Kate Middleton. But just because they’ve sent the royal equivalent of a get-well card doesn’t mean icy relations between the royals will be “thawing” anytime soon. An author has since labeled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sending the Princess of Wales their regards amid a “planned” abdominal surgery as a “courtesy.”

Harry and Meghan sent Kate their ‘concern and best wishes’ after surgery announcement

On Jan. 17, 2024, Kensington Palace announced Kate was recuperating following abdominal surgery one day earlier. Soon after came a statement from Buckingham Palace saying that King Charles III would undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

Both have since been discharged from The London Clinic, but in the days after the palaces’ statements on King Charles and Kate’s health, Harry and Meghan were said to have privately reached out to their relatives on the other side of the Atlantic.

“The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health,” a source told The Mirror. “The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

Harry and Meghan sent Kate their ‘support’ as a ‘courtesy’

Speaking to ET, royal author and commentator Katie Nicholl remarked on the report that Harry and Meghan contacted Kate and the king in the wake of their respective surgery announcements.

She told the outlet that it was likely out of politeness as opposed to an olive branch of sorts and a way to start talking amid the royal family’s ongoing rift.

“We understand that they’ve reached out both to the king and the Princess of Wales. Is that a thawing of relations, or is it just a human courtesy? I think probably the latter,” Nicholl said.

“I think it is courtesy more than the sign of any softening of relations,” she went on. “Particularly between the couple and Princess Catherine.”

Remember, the drama surrounding Omid Scobie’s Endgame book is still relatively fresh for the royal family. It was only in early December 2023 that there was talk of the Firm taking legal action as royals’ names were revealed in connection to alleged comments on Prince Archie’s skin color.

Not to mention the release of another book has put the Sussex, royal family friction back in the spotlight.

Harry and King Charles are more likely to talk as the monarch recovers from surgery

According to Nicholl, Harry and Meghan have a better chance of starting a conversation with the king than Kate.

She believes “there will be a dialogue between Harry and his father” in the weeks ahead as King Charles continues his recovery.

“Whatever has happened, the king loves his son,” she said. “We know that there were calls at the end of last year, around the time of the king’s birthday.”

“Whatever’s happened between them, Harry will be concerned for his father. It’s still his father. He’s still gone in for an operation. Yes, a pretty standard one, but a procedure nonetheless.”

“One wonders if this might just be the opening that’s needed for a bit more dialogue between the couple and the king. And possibly even Princess Catherine,” she concluded.