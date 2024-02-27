Meghan Markle exhibited 'retro' body language outside an L.A. restaurant where she had dinner, according to a body language expert.

Meghan Markle’s booked and busy on the heels of her and Prince Harry’s trip to Canada. The Duchess of Sussex had a night out in Los Angeles, California, where, according to a body language expert, the 42-year-old had what appeared to be a “disingenuous” reaction to cameras. Ahead, details on Meghan’s night out and the expert’s analysis.

Meghan Markle had dinner at a Japanese restaurant on Feb. 22, 2024

It’s been a busy time for the Duchess — and Duke — of Sussex. After launching an updated website, traveling to Canada to mark one year to the 2025 Invictus Games, and announcing a new podcast, Meghan headed to L.A., which is approximately two hours south of her and Harry’s Montecito home.

Meghan was spotted leaving a business dinner with Terry Wood, the executive producer of Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions company.

The two were spotted eating at Asanebo, a Japanese restaurant in Studio City, on Feb. 22, 2024, with Meghan sporting a casual gray monochromatic outfit featuring jeans, a sweater, and ballet flats.

Meghan’s hand-to-mouth ‘gesture’ came off as ‘disingenuous’ as she exited the restaurant

Speaking to the U.K.’s Mirror, body language expert Judi James pointed to a particular moment as Meghan exited the restaurant. Specifically where she held her “hand up to her mouth.”

James described it as a “disingenuous-looking gesture” that conveyed an “expression of what looks like surprise at the press interest.”

The expert also noted how Meghan’s body language suggested a throwback to her pre-royal days on Suits. (Meghan moved away from acting when her relationship with Harry became more serious.)

“Wide-eyed with an expression of delight, Meghan appears to be performing signals of victory or achievement here as she does the celebrity thing of emerging from a restaurant with security or PR in close, supportive attendance.”

“This looks like a retro body language step for Meghan, whose jeans and casual styling plus the expression of delighted surprise seem to take her back into her Suits days in terms of celebrity behaviour [sic].”

The “look,” the expert added, “is so far removed from anything royal that the implication seems to be that her new achievements are more in the celebrity circuit.”

The Duchess of Sussex had lunch in L.A. earlier the same day

The dinner sighting of Meghan came just hours after she’d been spotted having lunch at an other L.A. restaurant.

Similar photos showed Meghan outside Cipriani Beverly Hills with Clare Waight Keller, the person behind Meghan’s royal wedding dress.

Meghan sported a different outfit for the occasion, this time wearing a camel-colored coat, turtleneck, pants, and ballet flats.

While it’s unclear what the topics of conversation were, Meghan and Keller may have been celebrating the latter’s second collaboration with the Japanese brand, Uniqlo, which launched the same day.

And, who knows, maybe Meghan stopped by In-N-Out on her way home to pick up Harry his go-to burger order, as the pair have said they visit the location halfway between L.A. and Montecito.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.