A complete guide to Meghan Markle's podcast details the history of 'Archetypes' and what's next for the duchess in the podcast world.

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes has undergone several transformations in a short time, not unlike the Duchess of Sussex herself. Since its debut, Meghan’s podcast has been a ratings hit, endured harsh critical reception, and changed platforms. Now, she’s ready to launch a new podcast with a new deal.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s complete guide to Archetypes covers the history of Meghan Markle’s podcast, the episodes and guest list, and updates on what’s next in Meghan’s podcasting career.

When did Meghan Markle start her podcast?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a production deal with Spotify in December 2020. The royals’ company would produce content through Archewell Audio, a subsidiary of their Archewell, Inc. organization. The Sussexes company also partnered with Gimlet Media to hire a podcast production staff.

Archetypes premiered on Aug. 23, 2022, following two years of questions regarding what exactly Meghan’s podcast would be. It used the song “I Am Woman” by Emmy Meli as its opening theme. The first episode featured tennis icon Serena Williams discussing “the misconception of ambition” with Meghan. Topics covered included Meghan and Harry’s trip to Africa, motherhood, and more.

Meghan Markle’s podcast guests: An ‘Archetypes’ episode guide

Archetypes released 12 episodes between August and November 2022. Each episode featured Meghan Markle interviewing celebrity guests. However, even that aspect of the podcast became subject to scrutiny. A royal commentator claimed that Meghan did not conduct most of the interviews and instead recorded audio based on producers’ interviews. The team behind Archetypes denied the allegations.

Archetypes Guest Date Serena Williams Aug. 23, 2022 Mariah Carey Aug. 30, 2022 Mindy Kaling Sept. 6, 2022 Margaret Cho, Lisa Ling Oct. 4, 2022 Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, Constance Wu Oct. 11, 2022 Paris Hilton, Iliza Shlesinger Oct. 18, 2022 Issa Rae, Ziwe Oct. 25, 2022 Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Pamela Adlon, Sam Jay Nov. 1, 2022 Melody Hobson, Victoria Jackson Nov. 8, 2022 Jameela Jamil, Shohreh Aghdashloo Nov. 15, 2022 Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Candace Bushnell Nov. 22, 2022 Trevor Noah, Andy Cohen, Judd Apatow Nov. 29, 2022

Episode highlights:

What happened to ‘Archetypes’ and Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal?

The first season of Archetypes ended on Nov. 29, 2022. By June 2023, Spotify announced that it had ended its production deal with Archewell, effectively canceling Meghan Markle’s podcast.

Spotify referred to the decision as “mutual.” However, Meghan and Prince Harry’s reputation took a hit when Spotify executive Bill Simmons called the couple “f***ing grifters.” Initial reports suggested the royals’ Spotify deal was worth $20 million. But since Archetypes only lasted 12 episodes, it’s unlikely Meghan and Harry earned the contract’s total value. Regardless, Harry and Meghan’s net worth remains north of $60 million.

Meghan and Harry did not directly respond to Simmons’ comments. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex announced her intent to find a new podcast platform for Archetypes. However, those wondering where to listen to Meghan Markle’s podcast can still find it on Spotify.

How many people listened to ‘Archetypes’? Meghan’s podcast had mixed reviews

Archetypes immediately became one of Spotify’s most successful podcasts. The streaming service reported Meghan Markle’s podcast ranked No. 1 in six countries during the latter half of 2022. Archwell Audio said Archetypes averaged over 1 million listens per episode and topped 10 million in total.

Similar to Meghan’s popularity, Archetypes received mixed reviews. Most criticism or praise appeared influenced by the listeners’ preconceived notions about the duchess.

Meghan’s critics claimed the podcast host spent too much time talking about herself. For example, royal expert Daniela Elser called the premiere episode a “dud” and argued Meghan spoke too much.

Conversely, others praised Meghan’s talent for hosting and her skills as a conversationalist. Archetypes performed well enough to earn a People’s Choice Award. Meghan’s podcast won the Pop Podcast of the Year Award in 2022, beating podcasts like Call Her Daddy, Armchair Expert, and Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

Meghan Markle has a new podcast; What’s next for ‘Archetypes’?

In February 2024, Deadline reported that Meghan Markle’s podcast found a new home. Lemonada Media acquired Archetypes, giving Meghan a new production and distribution deal.

According to Deadline, Lemonada Media will distribute the first season of Archetypes on all podcast and audio platforms. Meghan is expected to launch a new podcast series as part of the deal.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.” meghan Markle

Meghan’s partnership with Lemonada could prove to be a savvy business move. Lemonada’s CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer founded the company and has since produced popular podcasts from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Samantha Bee, and Elyse Myers. A new series from Meghan has an opportunity to be equally successful.

A start date for Meghan Markle’s new podcast has yet to be announced.