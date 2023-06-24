Andy Cohen shared what happened when he referred to a memorable moment from Meghan Markle's 2021 Oprah interview while recording for 'Archetypes,' saying: 'She sat there.'

Andy Cohen made a nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview during a guest spot on Archetypes. But how did the Duchess of Sussex react? Cohen shared what Meghan did in his 2023 book.

Andy Cohen appeared on the finale of Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast

Andy Cohen; Meghan Markle | Slaven Vlasic/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Cohen joined Meghan on the Archetypes finale episode, which dropped on Nov. 29, 2022. The title: “Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift.”

He, along with Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow, were there to “explore how men can be an impactful part of the cultural conversation through their roles in the media, and for some, as husbands and fathers,” per the episode’s description (via Spotify).

Meghan revealed she used to be a fan of the Housewives franchise before her “life had its own level of drama.” She also told Cohen she’d tried — and failed — to “get booked” on his late-night Bravo series, Watch What Happens Live, during her acting days on Suits.

The talk show host and TV producer described not having Meghan as a guest as “the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show” adding that it “made for a “great story.”

Meghan didn’t get Andy Cohen’s Oprah interview ‘reference at first’

In his latest book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up, which debuted on May 9, Cohen discussed his Archetypes appearance. At one point, he shared he’d even quoted a line from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 Oprah interview. Not just any line but perhaps the most memorable soundbite from the entire two-hour TV special.

“I found an opportunity to throw in the question ‘Were you silent…or silenced,'” Cohen recalled in his book, noting he “was so proud” of himself for doing so.

As for how Meghan reacted, Cohen claimed the former Suits star didn’t immediately get what he said. Rather, Meghan needed a beat before it clicked. “She sat there, not understanding the reference at first, until it dawned on her,” Cohen recalled.

The question, asked by Oprah during Meghan’s solo portion of the interview, came after the now-41-year-old touched on the “sad irony” of her experience.

“I’ve advocated for so long for women to use their voice, and then I was silent,” Meghan told Oprah. From there, Oprah asked the question that Cohen repeated back to her: “Were you silent? Or were you silenced?” Meghan’s response: “The latter.”

Cohen also noted in his book the comment he made didn’t appear in the Archetypes finale. Meghan “cut out the Oprah conversation (and me saying, ‘Were you silent, or silenced?’),” he said.

‘Archetypes’ won’t be renewed after Spotify and Harry and Meghan announce their decision to ‘part ways’

Harry, Meghan, and Spotify are no more. The couple’s multi-year deal with the platform is over. In a June 15 statement, they announced they’d “mutually” agreed to “part ways.”

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” they said. (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Prior to the announcement, Harry and Meghan’s projects with Spotify included a 2020 holiday special podcast episode and, of course, Archetypes.

The partnership, which began as a multi-year deal in 2020 worth a reported $20 million, Archetypes getting canceled at Spotify may not spell the end. There’s a chance Meghan could be back on the air sooner rather than later.

Shortly before the announcement a rep for Meghan’s new talent agency, WME, spoke to The Wall Street Journal. They said the “team behind” Archetypes is “proud of the podcast they created at Spotify.”

The rep also said: “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the ‘Archetypes’ audience on another platform.” So it seems Archetypes may continue after the first season at Spotify.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have other major media deals with Netflix and Penguin Random House. So far, those have included a six-part docuseries on the couple, Live to Lead, a forthcoming Invictus Games docuseries, and Harry’s Spare memoir.