Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal is no more. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s partnership with the audio giant ends, a commentator shares why Meghan’s Archetypes podcast may have disappointed listeners.

Spotify and Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Audio ‘mutually agreed to part ways’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

On June 15, Spotify, as well as Harry and Meghan, shared a brief update on the future of their partnership. In short, that there wouldn’t be one. “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The partnership’s dissolution comes after Harry and Meghan inked a multi-year deal with Spotify in 2020. Around the same time, they also signed deals with Netflix and Penguin Random House, the publisher behind Harry’s Spare memoir.

While Harry and Meghan signed on to develop content, what ultimately hit Spotify proved to be few and far between. At least not until August 2022, when Meghan’s Archetypes podcast premiered.

Up until that point, however, Hary and Meghan’s only Spotify content had been a one-off holiday special podcast episode in December 2020.

‘Archetypes’ might not have been personal enough with Meghan Markle largely in ‘host mode’

In the wake of speculation on Archetypes being canceled and the confirmation that there will indeed be no season 2 following the November 2022 season 1 finale, Dhilon Solanki, founder of the personal podcast platform Story Locker, discussed what could’ve been done better.

“Archetypes successfully mined the couple’s showbiz contacts book to serve up A-List guests like Serena Williams and Paris Hilton,” Solanki told Express. “But the show’s format often felt too much like a cozy ‘Meghan and friends’ affair rather than one that delivered great insights for its audience.”

During her time hosting 12 episodes of Archetypes, Meghan spoke with celebrities on topics ranging from the ‘diva’ label to motherhood and more.

“What sets podcasting apart from traditional broadcasting,” he continued, “is its greater ability to focus on individual stories and people. Ultra-personal podcasts can build strong and hugely loyal followings. But this series struggled to rise above self-help platitudes.”

“Listeners expected to hear from the real Meghan,” Solanki added. “But this was often in short supply as she stayed in host mode.”

Harry and Meghan’s other media deals may keep them out of the podcast space

It might be some time before the Duke and Duchess return to podcasting, as Future News editor Ian Silvera told Express Spotify may have felt they ended up with “diluted” content considering the couple’s other media deals.

“The Sussexes have been working with other media companies, including Netflix and Penguin Random House,” Silvera said. “This has meant that their audio exclusivity with Spotify has been diluted.”

“Why listen to the podcast when you can watch the documentary?” he asked, referencing Netflix’s six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries.

Ultimately, he added, the “Sussex experiment” should be a lesson for “podcast platforms.” They should “think twice about the types of arrangements they sign with celebrities and what other media work that personality or personalities may be signed up to.”