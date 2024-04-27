'We've created such a family on set,' Bridget Moynahan said during a recent appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'

Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan aren’t ready to say goodbye to Blue Bloods. The co-stars stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on April 23 to talk about the final season of the CBS show. Both made it clear that they weren’t thrilled that the show was ending.

‘Blue Bloods’ stars are ‘upset and sad’ over the show’s end

During their sit-down, Barrymore asked Wahlberg and Moynahan how they felt about Blue Bloods being canceled after 14 seasons

“I think everybody’s really upset and sad, but also happy and satiated?” she asked.

“More upset and sad,” Wahlberg replied.

“I think it’s more saying goodbye to the people behind the characters,” Moynahan went on to say. “We’ve created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew’s been with us for 14 years, so we’ve been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We’ve been through it all with each other.”

Tom Selleck on ‘Blue Bloods’: ‘I love this show’

(L-R): Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle in ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Episode 1 | Peter Kramer/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Moynahan and Wahlberg – who plays siblings Bridget and Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods – aren’t the only cast members disappointed that the show is wrapping up its run.

“I see a lot of very upset people out there. We’ll see what happens,” their co-star and on-screen dad Tom Selleck told USA Today in January.

CBS has split Blue Bloods Season 14 into two parts. The first half of the season wraps up on May 17. The show will return with its final eight episodes in the fall of 2024.

“They say it’s an eight-episode wind-down, and I say, ‘We’ll see,'” Selleck, who plays NYPD police commissioner Frank Reagan, added. “Look, I’ll do whatever is best for the whole situation. But I love this show, obviously. And I think CBS is going to end up being very conflicted with their present plans.”

Loyal Blue Bloods fans have started a campaign encouraging CBS to reverse the cancellation. They’ve been tweeting with the hashtag #SaveBlueBloods. There’s also a Change.org petition in support of the show that has garnered more than 16,000 signatures.

In an interview last month, Wahlberg hinted that there was still hope for a Blue Bloods Season 15. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show (via People), he said season 14 was “allegedly” the final season.

“Potentially,” he said when speaking about whether Blue Bloods will really end with Season 14. “There are rumblings, so we’ll see what happens.”

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Episodes also stream on Paramount+.

