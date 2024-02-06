Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan on 'Blue Bloods,' was spotted filming a new episode of the show on Feb. 5 in NYC.

Danny Reagan is back in action. Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg was all smiles as he filmed a scene from the show’s upcoming season on Feb. 5 in New York City.

Wahlberg is currently at work on the final season of the CBS cop drama. The show will wrap up its run in the fall of 2024, the network announced in November 2023.

Though the actor’s time as NYPD detective Danny Reagan is coming to an end, that doesn’t seem to have dampened his spirits. On Instagram, he’s been sharing regular updates from set, including a behind-the-scenes look at one of the Reagan clan’s famous family dinners on Feb. 2.

Donnie Wahlberg on the set of ‘Blue Bloods’ on Feb. 5, 2024 in New York City | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The NKOTB member struck an enthusiastic pose while filming for an upcoming episode of Blue Bloods. Wahlberg has starred in the show since it premiered in 2010.

Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While at work on the new season, Wahlberg stood next to his Blue Bloods co-star Marisa Ramirez, who plays Danny Reagan’s partner Maria Baez.

Donnie Wahlberg | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In the Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere, which airs Friday, Feb. 16, Danny and Baez will investigate a homicide connected to Danny’s former partner Darryl Reid (Malika Yoba).

‘Blue Bloods’ | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Also in the season 14 premiere, Danny’s brother Jamie (Will Estes) goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Meanwhile, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson.

Donnie Wahlberg on the set of ‘Blue Bloods’ on Jan. 18, 2024 | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Wahlberg often likes to have fun on set. In this Jan. 18 photo, he peruses an issue of People magazine with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay on the cover.

In April 2023, Wahlberg told Us Weekly that he hoped that Blue Bloods might achieve the same longevity as the Law & Order spinoff, which is now one of the longest-running scripted primetime dramas in TV history.

“Law & Order: SVU, I mean, Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay have been going for gosh, so many years and we hope to last as long as they have,” he said.

At the time, Wahlberg was still hopeful that Blue Bloods would continue beyond season 14. But he also said he didn’t spend too much time fretting about the show’s future.

“I’m an optimist,” he said. “I try to take every episode as it comes. I really do. I think it’s part of why I’ve enjoyed myself on the show for 13 years.”

