Jamie Reagan goes deep undercover in the upcoming season opener of Blue Bloods. The two-part premiere kicks off the final season of the CBS drama, which wraps up its run in fall 2024.

What to expect from the ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 premiere

(L-R): Aaron Abrams as Hader and Will Estes as Jamie Reagan in the ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 premiere | Peter Kramer/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In “Loyalty,” Jamie (Will Estes) goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. A photo from the premiere shows a scruffy Jamie talking to a tattooed man named Hader (Aaron Abrams).

Meanwhile, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate a homicide linked to Danny’s old partner Darryl Reid (guest star Malik Yoba). Also, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) grapples with whether he should offer public support to Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision. (In the season 13 finale, “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” the mayor announced a new and controversial plan for dealing with the city’s homeless population.) Finally, Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) tries to teach a young shoplifter a lesson.

Longtime cast member Bridget Moynahan will also be back for the new season of Blue Bloods. A photo from “Loyalty” shows Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan and Danny in a conversation outside a subway entrance. (In “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” Erin announced that she wouldn’t be running for Manhattan DA.)

When does ‘Blue Bloods’ return in 2024?

(L-R) Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle in the ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 premiere | Peter Kramer/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Blue Bloods Season 14 premieres Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes also stream live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand the next day with Paramount+ Essential.

Blue Bloods’ final season will be split into two parts. The first 10 episodes will air in the winter/spring of 2024, followed by the final eight episodes in the fall of 2024.

“For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Selleck said in a statement. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Wahlberg says fans have plenty to look forward to when Blue Blood returns. In a December Instagram post shared shortly after the cast returned to set after the end of the actors’ strike, he praised one of his fellow actors for helping him get back in the groove.

“Thank you @malikyoba! It was an honor, and a pleasure, to work with you again! I came back to set just hoping to get back into the flow, and to shake off some rust, but ended up doing some of the best work I’ve gotten to do in a very long time – with one of the best to do it,” he wrote. “Thank you for being you, for sharing your wisdom and for helping me to be better at what I aspire to do. Appreciate you!”