‘Blue Bloods’: How Old Was Tom Selleck When the Series Premiered?

The hit CBS series Blue Bloods has had remarkable staying power. Thirteen seasons in, the police drama continues to draw a devoted fan base. Since the first episode, Tom Selleck has held the position of New York City Police Commissioner, as well as the father of the Reagan family. He’s spent over a decade on the show, and he was a well-established star when it debuted. How old was he when the series began, and how old does that make him today?

How old was Tom Selleck during Season 1 of ‘Blue Bloods’?

When Selleck signed on to play Frank Reagan in 2010, he was already a household name. In fact, he had such a long history that producers thought it would be a good idea for him to shave his iconic mustache to help audiences see him as a new character. They worried that fans would remember his classic roles, especially his work as the charismatic Thomas Magnum in Magnum P.I.

As IMDb reports, Selleck was a respectable 65 years old when Blue Bloods started. On the other hand, Magnum P.I. hit TV screens in 1980, when he was only 25 years old. Audiences quickly responded to Selleck as Frank, who exudes a mature gravitas that makes him very believable as New York’s top cop.

The series has been an enduring success, with Selleck still playing Frank in the 13th season. If he seemed old enough to play the police commissioner at the beginning of the series, he’s certainly continued to add to his credentials. Selleck is now a respectable 78 years old, and he continues to be a popular central character.

He’s had a remarkable career

Selleck didn’t originally plan to go into acting. According to Looper, he attended the University of South California, and he played on their basketball team. He went on to pursue a spot on the Detroit Tigers baseball team. But in his final semester at USC, an agent encouraged him to pursue acting, and his life took a turn towards Hollywood.

After a six-year stint in the National Guard, from 1967 to 1973, he turned his attention full-time toward acting. It took him seven years to land the role that made him famous on Magnum P.I. He went on to star in several movies in the ’80s and ’90s, including Three Men and a Baby, Quickly Down Under, and Mr. Baseball. In 1996, he made a splash by returning to TV to play Monica’s boyfriend in the smash hit TV series Friends.

What is his future on ‘Blue Bloods’?

It’s reasonable that people are starting to wonder how long Selleck will continue to play Frank Reagan. After all, few series continue past 13 seasons, and there are signs that CBS is starting to pull back from supporting the show. On top of that, 78 years old is a reasonable time to consider retirement.

According to an interview Selleck did with TV Insider, he isn’t quite ready to turn in his badge. The interviewer pointed out that Bridget Moynahan, who plays Frank’s daughter, Erin, has said that she’d like to see Blue Bloods keep going through its 15th season. They asked Selleck if he’d be on board with staying with the series that long, and his response was both practical and emphatic.

“I’ve got a mortgage,” he said. “I’m game!”

Selleck has starred in hit programs in every decade since his breakthrough role in 1980. If he’s ready to retire from acting when Blue Bloods ends (whenever that may be), fans will be sorry to see him go.