‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14: CBS Pushed For ‘Pretty Deep’ Budget Cuts Before Renewing the Show

Blue Bloods has been a success for CBS for many years. The police procedural drama uses real-life experiences for its stories to reel in viewers. The fan base has remained strong and is excited for season 14.

(L-R) Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan, and Len Cariou as Henry Reagan | Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images

Recently, the network renewed the show for Season 14. The decision comes after news CBS reportedly wants to reduce the budget. It seems the production value has gotten higher over the years, and stars and producers will feel it for the upcoming season.

What has happened in Season 13 of ‘Blue Bloods’ so far?

Season 13 of Blue Bloods is almost complete. The season features the characters investigating various crimes while undergoing trials and tribulations. Frank has to deal with his family facing harassment due to a controversial NYPD tactic. Specifically, people have been harassing his retired father.

As a result, an investigation begins. Meanwhile, the tension between Detective Baker and Erin rises during a case involving Baker’s attacker. The former accuses her of not doing enough to help the victims to improve her image. After all, Erin’s District Attorney campaign is in full swing this season.

Erin hopes to become the new DA but faces a few obstacles. For example, she realizes Crawford attempted to sabotage her by handing her an innocent man to prosecute. In a recent episode, she accepts a controversial sexual assault case involving a famous athlete.

One episode is left, so fans will see if Erin will become DA. The characters have been through a lot, and the cast considers themselves a family. Despite the consistent ratings, people wonder if the family will have to say goodbye.

Discussions over large budget cuts

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 8 Finale Review: CBS’ NYPD Drama Aims For Closure https://t.co/HefApdNqSc pic.twitter.com/AXO2yaOpT4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 12, 2018

There is a possibility that Blue Bloods could last for another two seasons. Many fans, however, prepare themselves for the likelihood of a finale happening sooner than later. According to Yahoo!, the show went on another hiatus recently.

Not to mention, the network announced a renewal, but it looked like the show was in financial trouble. According to Deadline, CBS reportedly was aiming to limit the budget before agreeing to more episodes.

The proposed budget cuts were “pretty deep,” which made the show’s future uncertain. Even though Blue Bloods has a strong performance, production can be expensive. Long-running shows tend to lead to high costs for networks. One reason may be the sets require changes or updates.

Another reason is the salary for the cast. As a hit show continues, actors can negotiate for higher pay. Big-name stars can earn plenty of money per episode, especially if they are the lead. While the series was renewed for a 14th season, it appears the budget cuts did come, as The Hollywood Reporter noted stars and producers of the show took 25 percent paycuts.

What do the expenses for ‘Blue Bloods’ include?

A large part of the production costs for Blue Bloods is the salaries of cast members. One of the highest-paid stars is Tom Selleck, and he started with $150,000 per episode. In the later seasons, his salary increased to $200,000.

Behind Selleck is Donnie Wahlberg, who earns between $60,000 and $150,000 for each episode. Ensemble stars like Bridget Moynahan make at least $60,000 per episode. The shooting locations can also cost the network quite a bit of money.

Blue Bloods films in multiple areas around New York City. Examples include East Village, Beverly Park Road, and Queens. The locations add realism to a show set in New York. However, the area usually is expensive to film in for reasons like fewer tax incentives.