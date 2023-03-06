‘Blue Bloods’: Why the Series Might Only Have 2 Seasons Left

Blue Bloods debuted in September 2010 and ever since the show has been a consistent performer for CBS. Perhaps the secret to the show’s success lies in the fact that it’s about family as much as it is about police work. Still, even shows as popular as Blue Bloods must come to an end eventually. Here’s why the CBS hit might be gearing up for its final seasons.

Has ‘Blue Bloods’ season 14 been announced yet?

Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez are seen on the set of “Blue Bloods” I Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Blue Bloods is midway through season 13. And while the show’s cast has changed a bit over the years, all the key players remain in place. Tom Selleck, of course, still stars as patriarch and New York City Police Commisioner Frank Reagan. And Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes play his children Danny, Erin, and Jamie, respectively.

With all the ingredients for more Blue Bloods in place, should fans be worried that CBS hasn’t renewed the show for season 14? Not necessarily, as the network hadn’t even announced the thirteenth season until April 2022. Still, there are other reasons for fans to worry that the series is beginning to wind down.

News for more ‘Blue Bloods’ seasons could still happen

With an extended break in the latter half of February 2023, Blue Bloods does appear to be taking its time working through season 13. And some fans are taking this to mean showrunner Kevin Wade and his team are biding their time. After all, if the show is starting to build toward its eventual finale, there are probably a lot of details behind the scenes to settle.

One way to shake things up at Blue Bloods could be for Selleck to exit, with a new character taking over as the police commissioner. But considering Selleck’s role was among the show’s big selling points early on, it’s perhaps unlikely Wade would hope to keep the show going without him.

The series could be nearing its finale soon

More likely, the series will seek to end on its own terms, with the entire principal cast involved until the end. That doesn’t mean season 13 is the end of the line. But Selleck and Moynahan have already teased the possibility of ending the show after season 15.

Such a run would put Blue Bloods in the same category as shows like Supernatural, ER, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which all went off the air after 15 seasons. For the sake of the show’s legacy, Blue Bloods could go this route. And if the writers have a plan in place for how they want to tie up all the loose ends, it’s a good idea to give themselves a couple of seasons to build to that point.

Of course, this is all speculation right now. But hopefully, fans will get some indication of what the future holds for Blue Bloods in the next couple of months or, at least, before season 13 ends.