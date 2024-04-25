Sheila Carassco's character, Flower, was missing from most of 'Ghosts' season 3, and fans feared she was gone for good. Flower has returned, and Carassco revealed just how hard it was to keep the secret from supportive family and friends.

Ghosts fans were thrilled when Flower, the spirit who was believed to be “sucked off” in the season 3 premiere, returned. Flower was missing from the beloved series for most of season 3 before fans learned she had fallen into a well and could not climb out because ghosts can walk through walls. While fans were always hopeful the spirit would return, the reappearance of Flower restored Woodstone Mansion’s vibe. Keeping the secret was no easy task for Sheila Carrasco, the actor who portrays Flower on Ghosts. Carrasco recently revealed it was difficult not to tell those closest to her what was happening.

Sheila Carrasco explains how hard it was to keep Flower’s eventual ‘Ghosts’ return secret

Sheila Carrasco recently spoke with USA Today about the major Ghosts fake-out. Carrasco, who welcomed her first child during Flower’s absence, revealed that keeping the secret was difficult. Carrasco said family and friends called to offer her support. She insisted she appreciated the well wishes but was sure to keep the show’s big secret. She never revealed that Flower would be back before the end of season 3.

Sheila Carrasco as Flower | Smallz + Raskind/CBS via Getty Images

Now that she’s back and fans see her storyline continue to play out, the character feels even more special. Though, her return wasn’t that big of a surprise. When season 3 premiered without Flower, fans were bummed but quickly predicted the beloved hippie spirit would return. However, they did not expect she would have spent several episodes stuck in a well.

‘Ghosts’ executive producers explain how the storyline came about

Executive producers Joe Wiseman and Joe Port have discussed the disappearance of a spirit since the season 2 finale. Wiseman and Port were careful not to give away too much information ahead of the big reveal, though they did share some vague information. Before Flower returned to the series, they assured fans that season 3 would bring some major surprises.

Sam and Jay in ‘Ghosts’ | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The executive producers also spoke with USA Today with Carrasco and explained exactly how Flower came to be the spirit who went missing. Port said he and Wiseman had the idea of faking out fans with a “sucked off” ghost who wasn’t really “sucked off” but hadn’t made a decision on who it would be. They told the publication that the decision came about organically when Carrasco announced her pregnancy. When they figured out her maternity leave would coincide with early filming for the series, everything fell into place.

Fans lost time with Flower while she was trapped inside a well on the expansive property. Thankfully, they’ll get a chance to make up for lost time. CBS renewed Ghosts for a fourth season last month. The fourth season is expected to premiere in the fall. The season 3 finale is set to air on May 16.