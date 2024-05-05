Three new and two returning couples will share their stories of becoming teen parents in 'Unexpected' Season 6.

Life is about to change in a big way for the young couples on Unexpected. The TLC reality series about teens who dealing with the stress of becoming parents returns for season 6 on June 3.

“I don’t recommend getting pregnant in high school,” Emalee says in the teaser for the new season (via YouTube). “It’s not for the weak.”

‘Unexpected’ Season 6 premieres June 3 on TLC

Unexpected Season 6 premieres Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. The new season will follow three new and two returning couples as they face the challenges of teen pregnancy and early parenthood.

This season’s cast includes a young man who must give up his dreams of becoming a motocross rider after his girlfriend gets pregnant and a former cheerleader who rarely sees her boyfriend because neither can drive. Viewers will also check in with a returning teen mom who is struggling to build a new life for herself and another who is focused on saving up money to begin the next phase of her life with her fiancé. The teens’ parents will also weigh in on what it’s like to see their kids have children of their own. Several are apprehensive about what’s to come.

“I’ve had promise rings,” one soon-to-be grandma says. “And the promises were not kept.”

Meet the new ‘Unexpected’ cast

Aniyah and Dakwon in ‘Unexpected’ Season 6 | TLC

Emalee, 18, is dating Nate, 16. Her shy boyfriend dreams of a career as a professional motocross rider, but her pregnancy is forcing him to reconsider his plans. As a couple, they’ll have to navigate the challenges of teen pregnancy along with the expectations and pressures from both their families.

Kayleigh, 15, is an ex-cheer queen who is expecting a baby with Graham, 15. The couple live 30 minutes away from each other and neither can drive, adding an additional complication to an already challenging situation. Kayleigh’s mom is skeptical that the young couple can make things work. “I don’t see it being a very good relationship for either of them,” she says in the trailer.

Aniyah, 17, is an overachieving teen diva. Her boyfriend Dakwon, 17, is a star athlete. When they first met, Aniyah was convinced she and Dakwon were going to be together forever. But when she gets pregnant, he’s overwhelmed by the shocking turn in their lives. As Aniyah struggles with a difficult pregnancy she becomes increasingly worried that Dakwon won’t stick around after their baby is born.

Returning ‘Unexpected’ cast members

JJ and Jenna in ‘Unexpected’ Season 6| TLC

Several previous Unexpected cast members will return for season 6.

Jenna, 19, is mom to 3-year-old Luca. After going through a tough breakup with Luca’s father, Jenna is now thriving. She’s living on her own and has a new boyfriend named JJ, 20. Jenna, JJ, and Jenna’s wild-card friend, Delanie, are enjoying a life of independence. But will their carefree ways catch up with them? Jenna and JJ aren’t using contraception. When Jenna’s period is late, she fears she might be pregnant.

“What would I do if I had two different baby daddies in two different states?” she wonders.

Also returning to Unexpected this season are Lilly, 22, and Lawrence, 21, who are navigating the challenges of being a young family. They have their hands full with two kids: 4-year-old Aliyah and 16-month-old LJ. They’re also attempting to plan a wedding in just three months, despite not having enough money or time for a big celebration.

