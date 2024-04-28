Annie Potts isn't ready for 'Young Sheldon' to end. She called CBS's decision to cancel the show a 'stupid business move.'

Young Sheldon star Annie Potts wasn’t ready for the show to end. She said she was completely unprepared when CBS announced last fall that The Big Bang Theory prequel series would conclude at the end of its seventh season.

Annie Potts says there will be ‘a grievous hole’ in her life after ‘Young Sheldon’ ends

Potts and her co-star Iain Armitage, who plays young Sheldon Cooper recently chatted with Variety about the end of Young Sheldon and the show’s upcoming series finale on May 16.

Saying goodbye to the cast and the crew after so many years of working together will be hard, said Potts, who plays Sheldon’s beloved grandma Meemaw.

“It’s a little village that we have, and we’ve all taken care of each other and raised each other up,” she shared. “There will be a grievous hole in my life. There’s no question about it. It’ll get easier. Grief does, loss does.”

Armitage agreed, adding that he felt the show still had more story to tell.

“This is a real loss for me,” he said. “More than anyone. I definitely think we could have done a lot more.”

‘Young Sheldon’ star says ending the show is a ‘stupid business move’

(L-R): Annie Potts as Meemaw and Octavia Spencer as Officer Thomason in ‘Young Sheldon’ | Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Designing Women star didn’t mince words when it came to her opinion of CBS’s decision to pull the plug on Young Sheldon.

“I was completely unprepared. I was shocked,” she said. “I mean, the No. 1 show on network TV, No. 1 on Netflix. We’re, I think, all that people watch on TikTok besides a couple of recipes for pasta. It just seemed like such a stupid business move.”

“Forgive me, but I don’t know. If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming. We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway,” she added.

Jim Parson and Mayim Bialik will appear in ‘Young Sheldon’ series finale

While the end of Young Sheldon is bittersweet, fans can look forward to some special moments in the upcoming series finale. That includes a special appearance by Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon, and Mayim Bialik, who played Sheldon’s wife, Amy Farrah Fowler.

Armitage said having the pair around for the finale was “incredible.”

“It felt like a reunion, getting to see them back together,” he said. “They know each other so well and act so well together. They knew each other’s cues, which was wonderful to see. I think Mister Jim and Miss Mayim both quite enjoyed it, so that’s nice.”

The finale will also be emotional, Potts warned.

Viewers are going to need “a box of tissues…with a roll of paper towels from the kitchen,” she said.

Young Sheldon’s two-part series finale airs May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

