Sheldon Cooper's childhood was mentioned throughout 'The Big Bang Theory,' but 'Young Sheldon' introduced several important people in Sheldon's childhood that he never discussed as an adult.

Young Sheldon will enter its seventh and possibly last season sometime in the near future. The series, which acts as a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, has masterfully utilized its source material. Still, there have been plotholes thrown in along the way. As Young Sheldon comes to its potential end, fans have noticed that several key characters introduced in Young Sheldon were never actually mentioned, at least by name, in The Big Bang Theory. We’ve collected three very important characters from the prequel that Sheldon Cooper never talked about as an adult.

Mandy McAllister was never mentioned by name in ‘The Big Bang Theory’

In The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper mentioned that his older brother, Georgie Cooper, was married twice. He was more than happy to look down on his big brother and his more irresponsible life choices. Still, he never mentioned his first sister-in-law by name, and he certainly never talked about his first niece (or nibling as he called her), Cece Cooper.

While Sheldon had lived in California for years when The Big Bang Theory started, his childhood and especially his teen years were regularly mentioned. It seems strange that Sheldon never talked about how Georgie scandalously had a child with a woman much older than him. If Georgie and Mandy get married, which they may do by the end of the series, she would be the first wife Sheldon mentioned. Still, their relationship seemed close enough that she should have been referred to by name.

John Sturgis was important to Sheldon as a child, but the ‘Young Sheldon’ character was never mentioned in ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Sheldon Cooper might have been a genius, but he still needed mentors along the way. Over the years, Sheldon mentioned several important influences from his childhood. Professor Proton, portrayed by Bob Newhart, was one of them. Professor Proton got several nods in The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. The TV science professor was important, but was he more important than Dr. John Sturgis?

Dr. John Sturgis was a professor who allowed Sheldon to audit his college class when he was still a preteen. They developed a friendship, and Dr. Sturgis was important to Sheldon and his beloved MeeMaw throughout Young Sheldon. Despite his pivotal role in Sheldon’s science education, he was never mentioned in The Big Bang Theory.

MeeMaw’s boyfriend didn’t get a mention from adult Sheldon Cooper either

MeeMaw was mentioned regularly in The Big Bang Theory. Sheldon was incredibly fond of his grandmother, even as an adult. The closeness of the relationship has been underscored throughout Young Sheldon. You would think that an adult Sheldon would have at least mentioned the man that MeeMaw dated for several years, but it never happened. By the time fans met Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory, it would seem that Dale Ballard was completely forgotten.

Young Sheldon fans think it is pretty strange that Sheldon never mentioned Dale. He wasn’t just MeeMaw’s boyfriend. Dale coached Missy Cooper in baseball and gave Georgie Cooper his first job. He was pretty engrained in the Cooper family’s life during some of Sheldon’s most formative years. You’d think he would have gotten a passing mention in The Big Bang Theory at some point.

It is shocking to think just how many important Young Sheldon characters were completely forgotten by a man who never forgot anything.