Bob Newhart became famous many years ago, first as a standup comic and then as a sitcom star. The famed comedian was best known for his work on Newhart and The Bob Newhart Show for decades, but he was introduced to an entirely new generation of TV watchers in 2013. A guest role on The Big Bang Theory made him famous to a new generation. While Newhart will always be Bob Hartley or Dick Loudon for older TV fans, he is forever Professor Proton to younger audiences. Bob Newhart once revealed that he was surprised the first time he was recognized for his The Big Bang Theory work.

Bob Newhart was surprised when he was recognized as Professor Proton

Newhart was used to being recognized. His entertainment career began in the 1960s, and two well-received sitcoms ensured he’d be recognized when out and about. Still, the famed comedian was surprised when someone recognized him as Professor Proton. In an interview with Today, Newhart recalled being recognized by two young women.

Newhard told Today that he was dining with his family in Seattle when two young girls approached him and asked if he was Professor Proton. Surprised by the comment, he said he had to think for a moment before he responded. He said, “I had to think for a while—’Yes, yes, I am!'”

Bob Newhart’s guest spot was a long time in the making

While Newhart jumped at the chance to portray Professor Proton, the guest spot took years to happen. According to Today, Chuck Lorre had approached Newhart multiple times about appearing in one of his shows. There was never something that quite fit Newhart until The Big Bang Theory.

Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Professor Proton (Bob Newhart) | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

According to the publication, Newhart was already a fan of the series and liked the idea of joining the established cast for a few guest spots. He first appeared in a 2013 episode. The series premiered in 2007. Newhart took on the role of Professor Proton six times between 2013 and 2018. He even received an Emmy Award for his work on the show. In 2013, he took home the iconic statue for portraying Professor Proton. He was nominated in 2014 and 2016, as well.

When The Big Bang Theory went off the air, fans assumed they’d seen the last of the professor. The character would return, though. Since Professor Proton was Sheldon Cooper’s childhood hero, he has popped up in Young Sheldon, too. Newhart has three acting credits in the prequel series