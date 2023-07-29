Sheldon and Amy had sex for the first time in season 9 of 'The Big Bang Theory.' According to Jim Parsons, his co-star broke the news to him on set.

Jim Parsons’ portrayal of Sheldon Cooper helped put The Big Bang Theory on the map. Initially, Sheldon was seen as aromantic, but by season 3, he was given a potential love interest. Sheldon’s girlfriend, Amy Farrah Fowler, was pretty much his perfect match. Still, they had tension, and their lack of physical intimacy became an important plot point in their relationship. Eventually, Sheldon and Amy did consummate their relationship five years after they met. In a 2022 interview, Parsons revealed exactly how he learned his character and Amy would finally have sex. Mayim Bialik, the actor who portrayed Amy, is the one who told him.

Jim Parsons reveals how he found out Sheldon and Amy were finally going to do the deed

Parsons sat down for an interview with Them in 2022 and reflected back on his time on The Big Bang Theory. Specifically, Parsons recalled how he learned Sheldon and Amy would finally have sex years after getting into a committed relationship.

Parsons told the publication that he and Bialik crossed paths on the set one day, and she asked him if he had read the script. Parsons said he jokingly questioned if their characters were going to “do it.” He said Bialik just gave him a look indicating that his joke had plenty of truth behind it.

Parsons went on to quip that he probably used the “F word” when talking to Bialik because they were “very close.” Sheldon and Amy did consummate their relationship and eventually went on to get married and have a child of their own. It’s an interesting life path for a character presented as completely uninterested in “coitus,” relationships, and family life early on in the series.

When did Amy and Sheldon have sex on ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

So, when exactly did the couple consummate their relationship? Sheldon and Amy hooked up for the first time in season 9, episode 11. In the episode, Sheldon learns that a new Star Wars movie is being released on Amy’s birthday. In a shocking display of consideration, Sheldon gives up his ticket for the showing to be with Amy. He also decides, with the help of his childhood hero, Professor Proton, that sex feels like the perfect “gift.”

The episode is one of the show’s best-rated, earning 9 out of 10 stars on IMDb. The episode is so beloved by fans because it expertly combines Sheldon’s socially oblivious nature with sweeter moments. It also skillfully portrays Sheldon’s transformation.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ fans have always been split on Sheldon and Amy’s relationship

Fans of The Big Bang Theory have spent years analyzing Sheldon and his eventual relationship with Amy. While the series aired its finale in 2019, fans still haven’t come to an agreement on Sheldon and Amy. Some fans argue that the relationship ruined Sheldon. As the relationship progressed, they argue, Sheldon was stripped of his eccentricities, self-centeredness, and quirks. Those things, while infuriating, made Sheldon interesting.

Fans who love the couple together argue that Amy came along and actually helped Sheldon progress. While his quirks can be considered personality traits, you could also say that Sheldon was in a state of arrested development before Amy Farrah Fowler. Fans argue that his transformation, with the guidance of his companion, actually made his life better and added layers of complexity to the character and his interactions with all those around him.