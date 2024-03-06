Emily Osment and Montana Jordan will star in the 'Young Sheldon' sequel, which will focus on Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family.

CBS is moving forward with its rumored Young Sheldon spinoff. The network has ordered a sequel series focused on Georgie and Mandy, it announced on March 5.

Emily Osment, Montana Jordan to star in ‘Young Sheldon’ sequel

(L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister in ‘Young Sheldon’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan will star in the new show from Young Sheldon executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland. The sequel series will follow Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The 30-minute, multi-camera sitcom will premiere during the 2024-25 broadcast season.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. “Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

“From the Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” Lorre, Molaro, and Holland said. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

Emily Osment says she’s ‘thrilled’ to tell more of Georgie and Mandy’s story

Jordan has played Sheldon Cooper’s older brother Georgie since Young Sheldon premiered in 2017. (In The Big Bang Theory, an older version of the character was portrayed by Jerry O’Connell.) Osment joined Young Sheldon in season 5 as Georgie’s older love interest. She gave birth to her and Georgie’s daughter Constance in season 6.

Osment says she’s delighted to have the opportunity to continue playing Mandy in the Young Sheldon sequel.

So thrilled to finally be able to celebrate this wonderful news I share with the best fake husband a girl could ask for @montanajordan,” she wrote on Instagram. “Huge thank you to our Steves and our Chuck for putting their faith in us as well as my whole team for working tirelessly to make my everlasting multicam dreams come true. Stick around y’all, the story continues…”

“GET READY!!!! The Cooper family continues,” Jordan wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank y’all for the support of Young Sheldon. I hope to deliver just what y’all are looking for in this new adventure!”

The ‘Young Sheldon’ series finale airs in May 2024

News of the Young Sheldon sequel comes as The Big Bang Theory prequel’s seven-season run comes to an end. The show’s final season premiered on Feb. 15, with the two-part series finale set to air on Thursday, May 16.

New episodes of Young Sheldon air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes also stream on Paramount+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.