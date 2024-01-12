'Young Sheldon' is coming to an end, but CBS is reportedly working on a spinoff series focused on Georgie and Mandy.

Young Sheldon might be ending, but CBS isn’t saying goodbye to the Cooper family entirely. The network is reportedly developing a spinoff series focused on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie and his fiancée, Mandy.

‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff will focus on Georgie and Mandy

(L-R) Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister in ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

According to TVLine, the Young Sheldon spinoff will focus on Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment). The unlikely couple recently welcomed their daughter, Constance, and then got engaged in the season 6 finale.

CBS is apparently close to a direct-to-series order for the new show. It will likely be a multi-camera sitcom taped before a live studio audience. Jordan and Osment are expected to star. However, there’s no word yet on whether other Young Sheldon cast members will appear.

A 13-episode first season could premiere as early as the 2024-25 broadcast season. Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre is writing the script alongside Young Sheldon co-creator Steven Molaro and current showrunner Steve Holland. Lorre is also working on a separate Big Bang Theory offshoot that would stream on Max.

‘Young Sheldon’ ending with season 7

(L-R) Craig T. Nelson as Dale Ballard and Annie Potts as Connie ‘Meemaw’ Tucker in ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The news of a possible Georgie/Mandy series comes just a few months after CBS announced that Young Sheldon would end with its upcoming seventh season. The Big Bang Theory prequel series had reached its natural conclusion, Lorre told TVLine.

“The story of this extraordinary prodigy in a small town outside of Houston, in a family where he is very much a fish out of water — that story we’ve kind of told, and the remainder of his path leading up to The Big Bang Theory happens at CalTech, in California,” he said. “Seven years… seems like the natural lifespan of [Young Sheldon], and that was a feeling that was shared between myself and both Steve Molaro and Steve Holland, who have been instrumental in keeping this thing as extraordinary as it has been.”

Young Sheldon’s final season will have 14 episodes and will end with a 1-hour series finale on May 16.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” Holland, Molaro, and Lorre said in a statement. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 premieres Feb. 15

The final season of Young Sheldon kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the premiere, “Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree,” news of the tornado that destroyed Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) house reaches Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Mary (Zoe Perry) in Germany. Also, the Cooper house is in chaos and Missy (Raegan Revord) steps up.

Source: TVLine

