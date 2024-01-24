Young Sheldon is set to end after its seventh season this year. Fans will be sad to see the series go, but there is some good news. There are at least a few characters they won’t miss for very long. A spinoff based on Georgie Cooper and his fiancee, Mandy McAllister, is in the works at CBS. A second project that utilizes the The BIg Bang Theory universe is also in the works. The two projects are not connected.

CBS is ready to replace ‘Young Sheldon’ with a spinoff series

Young Sheldon fans won’t need to say goodbye to all of their favorite characters from the series in May. According to TV Line, CBS has ordered a 13-episode season of a Young Sheldon spinoff focused on Georgie Cooper and his fiancee, Mandy McAllister. Montana Jordan, who portrays Georgie Cooper, and Emily Osment, who took on the role of Mandy, will reprise their roles.

Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister and Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

According to the publication, CBS hopes to have the series ready for the 2024-2025 season, meaning fans will get to pick up Georgie and Mandy’s story less than six months after the Young Sheldon finale. How big of a time-hop fans will see is still unclear.

If the spinoff is successful, the writers behind the series will have a lot more creative liberty with the proposed spinoff than they had with Young Sheldon. Because Young Sheldon fans had already met Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, a string of milestones had to be utilized in the prequel at specific times. That is, ultimately, what led to the series ending after seven seasons. Much less is known about Georgie’s life other than the fact that Mandy is not his only wife. So, while fans know to expect relationship drama, they still don’t know just how far down the line that will happen.

While TV Line notes that both Osment and Jordan are working out their contracts, the publication did not share if other characters are expected to return. If we had it our way, we’d love to see MeeMaw back. MeeMaw, played by Annie Potts, was heavily involved in Mandy and Georgie’s relationship. It would be nice to see her reprise the role.

An additional spinoff for Max is also in development

The planned CBS series focusing on Georgie and Mandy is not connected to the Young Sheldon project that Lorre is developing for Max. The project was announced last year, but little news has trickled out about it since. Still, Lorre is reportedly attached to the development of the CBS spinoff. According to several sources, he is expected to pen the first episode.

Annie Potts as MeeMaw | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The general idea for the Mandy and Georgie spinoff has been announced. Still, Lorre is keeping his Max project under wraps. He has been asked about the series and its premise several times since its announcement last year. He has avoided even hinting at the premise. Lorre once said that the project was still in the “prenatal” phase and preferred not to talk about his ideas until they were closer to production.