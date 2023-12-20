Chuck Lorre will say goodbye to 'Young Sheldon' and 'Bob Hearts Abishola' in May. He's ready for the end of one series, but not the other.

Famed TV show creator Chuck Lorre has developed hit after hit. The TV legend always seems to have new projects in the works, and this year is no different. Lorre’s new series Bookie is just getting started, and he has at least one more project in development with Max. He also has to say goodbye to two shows, though. Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola, both airing on CBS, will end after the 2024 TV season. Lorre isn’t thrilled about that.

Chuck Lorre is saying goodbye to 2 network sitcoms this year

Chuck Lorre has been plenty busy in recent years, but the famous showrunner will have a bit more free time come next year. Two of his shows are coming to an end. Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, CBS promoted its upcoming TV schedule, and while both Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola are on the docket, it’s the last year they will appear.

The network announced that Young Sheldon will end its seventh and final season in May. Bob Hearts Abishola will wrap up its fifth and final season the same month. While it feels like a big blow to have two shows canceled in the same year, Lorre is at peace with the end of one. The same can’t be said for the other.

The end of ‘Young Sheldon’ feels organic and natural

Lorre appears to be at peace with the end of Young Sheldon. It’s understandable why he’d be ready to end the show’s run. The series, serving as a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, had an expiration date baked right in from the start.

The cast of ‘Young Sheldon’ with Chuck Lorre | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Because The Big Bang Theory shared much of Sheldon Cooper’s origin story, fans already knew that Sheldon lost his father and moved to California at the age of 14 when the series started. The show really could only run seven seasons, and everyone seems happy with that. The endpoint, which will take Sheldon up to those pivotal moments, feels natural to fans and the show’s creator.

Lorre has another reason to be OK with the ending of Young Sheldon. The famed show creator has another The Big Bang Theory spinoff in the works. Deadline revealed that Lorre was working with Max on another project for The Big Bang Theory in April. He has been shy about sharing details on the project, but it is greenlit, so the characters from the series will continue to live on. That isn’t the case for his other recently canceled series.

Chuck Lorre is less ready for the end of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’

While Lorre is largely OK with the end of Young Sheldon, he seems less ready to let go of Bob Hearts Abishola. During a chat on TV’s Top 5, a podcast produced by The Hollywood Reporter, Lorre gabbed about the end of his two broadcast shows. When discussing Bob Hearts Abishola, he noted that it wasn’t his call and that he felt there were many more stories to tell. Lorre addressed the economics of the series a bit before admitting that he wasn’t completely aware of how much finances played into the network’s decision to cancel Bob Hearts Abishola after five seasons.

Billy Gardell as Bob and Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola in ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The series, which followed the romance between Bob Wheeler, the president of a medical hosiery company, and Abishola, a Nigerian nurse who tends to Bob following his heart attack, wasn’t the ratings juggernaut that Lorre’s other shows have been. Still, it was popular and had a dedicated fan base. There are plenty of fans who aren’t ready to see it go yet, either.