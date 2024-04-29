The Rinna-Hamlin family took to the red carpet to celebrate and support their youngest daughter, Amelia Gray, as she accepted an award.

Every year, the Fashion Los Angeles Awards (FLAs) see A-list celebrities flock to Beverly Hills to celebrate groundbreaking style icons. Hosted by The Daily Front Row, the 2024 guest list included Kris Jenner, Jennifer Garner, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Rachel Zoe. One surprising family who graced the red carpet was the Hamlin-Rinna clan. See their out-there ensembles as daughter Amelia Gray celebrated a career win.

Lisa Rinna, Henry Eikenberry, Amelia, Harry Hamlin, and Delilah at the Fashion LA Awards 2024 | MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Lisa Rinna and her husband of 27 years, Harry Hamlin, posed on the red carpet together. The Melrose Place actor wore a Wiederhoeft dress, which debuted on the runway in February 2024. The pale-pink love-sleeve dress featured rows of black ribbons from the chest to the hem. Rinna and Hamlin’s roots run deep in Hollywood. Hamlin has been acting since the late ’70s, with major roles like 1981’s fantasy film Clash of the Titans.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin on April 28, 2024 | 1st and 3rd photos: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; 2nd photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Rinna joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2014, infamously relishing in her main-character energy on the Bravo reality show. The 60-year-old won Favorite Reality Star at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. After eight seasons, the Days of Our Lives star departed the RHOBH, but not before introducing her daughters to the spotlight. Delilah Belle, now 25, and Amelia Gray, now 22, appeared on the show in their early to late teens. Now, they’re forging their own paths in Hollywood.

Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray at The Beverly Hills Hotel | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for DAOU Vineyards

Gray wanted to be a model since she was young. In 2018, she made her runway debut. Since then, she’s appeared in campaigns for Versace, Givenchy, Vivienne Westwood, Miu Miu, and H&M. At the FLAs, Gray accepted the award for Model of the Year. The 2023 Vogue Japan cover model wore a sheer long-sleeved midi dress. With a mock turtleneck collar, the pale lavender outfit was just see-through enough to hint at what was underneath. Gray wore her dark hair in a sleek low bun. She accessorized with white heels and nude nails.

Amelia Gray at The Daily Front Row’s 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Oldest daughter, Delilah Belle, attended New York University before pursuing modeling in LA. Belle has 2 million followers on Instagram, where she collaborates with brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills and Victoria’s Secret. As a model for H&M and Revolve, it’s only natural she’d attend the FLAs with her family. Belle wore a semi-sheer black wrap dress. With thin straps and a see-through chest area, the gown accentuated Belle’s lithe figure.

Henry Eikenberry and Delilah Belle Hamlin on April 28, 2024 | 1st and 3rd photos: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; 2nd photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Belle has been dating Henry Eikenberry since mid-2023. She and the Lisa Frankenstein actor kissed and cuddled on the red carpet before the FLAs. The model previously dated Love Island star Eyal Booker from April 2019 to January 2022. In addition to acting, Eikenberry also models. He’s appeared in campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent and Warby Parker.