‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais’ Advice to Lisa Rinna After Leaving the Show: ‘Move On’

Lisa Rinna was a constant fixture on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years, first joining the show as a Housewife in 2014. In January 2023, Rinna departed the hit Bravo series to explore other projects. Her former castmate and current RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais urged Rinna to not look back.

Lisa Rinna left ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after 8 seasons

Lisa Rinna joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its fifth season in 2014 and remained a part of the cast through its twelfth season in 2022. Throughout her time on the show, Rinna became one of the most notable members of the cast, thanks, in part, to her signature hairdo.

Throughout her time on the show, Rinna saw the addition of new cast members including Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, and Garcelle Beauvais. Beauvais’ addition to the cast made her the first Black housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Garcelle Beauvais told Lisa Rinna to ‘move on’ after leaving ‘RHOBH’

In January 2023, People magazine reported that Rinna was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after coming to a reportedly amicable mutual agreement with Bravo.

After the news, Beauvais spoke about Rinna’s departure — and her legacy she leaves behind — in a February 2023 interview with E! News.

“I think change is good,” Beauvais said. “Lisa came on the show, she did a good job, she left her mark. But I also think change is good. No Housewife is bigger than the franchise.”

“It really feels fresh and fun,” she added. “We’ll always have drama because we’re all independent, strong-minded women, but let’s have fun. It got a little too dark last season.”

Rinna told Interview magazine after it was revealed that she wouldn’t be returning to the show that she believed Beauvais and Sutton Stracke would have to work to make entertaining TV. For her part, Beauvais questioned why she was concerned with her now-former colleagues.

“If she left on her own, why does she care what we’re doing?” the Coming to America star said. “Just move on.”

Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais’ relationship

Rinna and Beauvais butted heads while the two were on the RHOBH cast together. In a 2020 episode, Rinna’s daughter Amelia Hamlin became a point of contention, as Beauvais questioned if she developed a negative body image because of her mother’s Instagram post.

“We took a dance class and we sat on the floor afterward, just talking about our kids, and I asked you, ‘Do you think that your body image affected your daughter in any way?’” Beauvais recalled. “I don’t even have a daughter … [But] dancing on Instagram in a bathing suit or underwear?”

“Because you’re so fit, do you ever worry that your fitness and your body hurts her?” she in a previously-unaired clip. Rinna fired back and defended her skills as a parent. “I actually don’t think that is what caused Amelia’s anorexia,” she replied. “People are going to judge all of us as mothers.”

“Why would you even ask me that question?” Rinna continued. “What I can say, Garcelle, is I am so proud of her for coming out the way she has in a public forum and talked about it.”

Beauvais included part of Hamlin’s personal struggles in her 2022 memoir Love Me as I Am, which led the actor to removing the passage and issuing a second edition.