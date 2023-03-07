‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Edited and Reprinted Her Memoir Because of 1 Intimate Detail About Lisa Rinna’s Family

Longtime actor and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais released her memoir in 2022 detailing her journey from Haiti to Hollywood and all the bumps she experienced along the way. Some of her fellow RHOBH co-stars were included in the book, including recently-departed Lisa Rinna and her daughter, Amelia Hamlin. But the book contained one detail about Rinna and Hamlin’s home life that became a point of contention between Rinna and Beauvais.

Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna | Robin Marchant/WireImage

Lisa Rinna threw away Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir

In 2020, cameras captured a tense moment between Rinna and Beauvais that was a precursor to another faceoff following the release of Beauvais’ book in 2022. Beauvais spoke to Rinna about her youngest daughter Amelia’s body image given her social media activity.

“We took a dance class and we sat on the floor afterward, just talking about our kids, and I asked you, ‘Do you think that your body image affected your daughter in any way?'” Beauvais recalled. “I don’t even have a daughter … [But] dancing on Instagram in a bathing suit or underwear?”

The previously unaired clip showed Beauvais asking Rinna about her social media posts and Hamlin’s thoughts. “Because you’re so fit, do you ever worry that your fitness and your body hurts her?” she asked. When confronted again, Rinna was frank with her answer.

“I actually don’t think that is what caused Amelia’s anorexia,” she replied. “People are going to judge all of us as mothers.”

“Why would you even ask me that question?” Rinna continued. “What I can say, Garcelle, is I am so proud of her for coming out the way she has in a public forum and talked about it.”

Garcelle Beauvais edited her memoir to remove mention of Lisa Rinna’s daughter’s struggles

In the season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired in October 2022, Lisa Rinna admitted that she threw Beauvais’ memoir, Love Me as I Am, in the trash. Rinna took issue with Beauvais mentioning Hamlin’s past with an eating disorder.

Rinna noted that she called Beauvais about it after its release. Rather than stand her ground, Beauvais agreed to remove the excerpt about Hamlin in the book’s second edition as well as from the audio versions of the book.

Lisa Rinna has since left ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Hamlin, for her part, has been open about her battle with anorexia since 2018. In 2020, she fired back at a social media user who accused the 19-year-old of talking about her eating disorder on the hit Bravo series for a “story line.”

“I seriously can’t believe I’m being accused of lying about anorexia to get more ‘air time,'” she wrote on Instagram, according to Us Weekly. “Sorry but I’m forced to be on the Housewives by my mom.”

“Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do,” she added. “I couldn’t care less about air time. So f*** you.”