Mariska Hargitay was hard at work filming a new episode of 'Law & Order: SVU' in New York City on Jan. 26.

Looking good! Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay donned a chic gray coat while filming an episode of the NBC drama in chilly New York City on Jan. 26.

Hargitay and the rest of the SVU cast are currently hard at work on the historic 25th season of the police procedural. The show returned to TV on Jan. 18 after a longer-than-usual break due to the Hollywood strikes.

“Just a quarter of a century… no biggie,” Hargitay wrote in a November 2023 Instagram post as she headed back to the set. She also shared a smiling selfie of her and co-star Peter Scanavino, who plays ADA Sonny Carisi.

Jordana Spiro and Mariska Hargitay on the set of ‘Law and Order, Special Victims Unit’ on Jan. 26, 2024 | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hargitay walks with actor/director Jordana Spiro while on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on Friday. Spriro played a woman who murdered her abusive husband in the SVU Season 23 finale.

Mariska Hargitay | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hargitay, who won an Emmy in 2006 for playing Detective Olivia Benson, flashes a two-thumbs-up sign as she works on a waterfront-set scene in an upcoming episode of the Dick Wolf drama.

Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fellow SVU star Ice-T (who plays Sergeant Fin Tutuola) cracks a smile as Hargitay looks on during filming on Jan. 26.

Mariska Hargitay | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A friendly Hargitay chats with a woman bearing a bouquet of flowers on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25.

While stylish but practical looks are perfect for Benson, Hargitay knows how to bring the glam when it's required. She donned an eye-catching sequined dress for a party celebrating SVU's 25th anniversary on Jan. 16.

While stylish but practical looks are perfect for Benson, Hargitay knows how to bring the glam when it’s required. She donned an eye-catching sequined dress for a party celebrating SVU’s 25th anniversary on Jan. 16.

Law & Order: SVU premiered in September 1999 and is now the second-longest-running scripted primetime drama in U.S. TV history, after The Simpsons. Hargitay plays NYPD officer Olivia Benson, the head of the department’s special victims unit. She credits the show’s longevity to its willingness to tackle difficult but important subjects.

“I think we’re telling people stories that haven’t been told, that deserve to be told, that we’re approaching with the attention to detail that should have been part of our culture for a long time, and now, this show has changed that. So it’s incredibly powerful and shifting the narrative on how survivors are treated,” she recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s an important show.”

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

