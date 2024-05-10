A fight over taco pasta may have been the final straw for Liz and Big Ed's relationship. Liz is now rumored to be dating a new guy after Ed called off their engagement.

Has Liz Woods of 90 Day Fiancé finally put her tumultuous relationship with Big Ed Brown behind her? The TLC stars have broken up more times than many fans can count. But they’ve always reconciled in the end – until now, it seems. Clues on Liz’s social media suggest she has found love with a new guy.

Is Liz Woods still with Big Ed?

Big Ed and Liz | 90 Day Fiancé via YouTube

After a failed romance with a woman in the Phillippines, Big Ed introduced his new girlfriend, Liz, in season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which aired in 2021. The San Diego couple soon got engaged, but their rollercoaster relationship ensured that it wouldn’t be a smooth trip to the alter.

During Liz and Ed’s time with the 90 Day franchise, they’ve split up more than a dozen times. But they always patched things up. Liz even agreed to move to Arkansas with Ed to be closer to his family. However, a change of scenery didn’t solve their problems. In a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed abruptly called off the wedding following an explosive argument over taco pasta.

That fight might have been the final straw for Liz. While their story is still playing out on the current season of Happily Ever After?, Liz has dropped several hints on social media that she’s cut ties with Ed for good.

Liz Woods of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ hints she has a new boyfriend

Neither Liz nor Ed has officially confirmed that their latest breakup was final. But in recent months, Liz has shared several Instagram updates that strongly suggest she’s moved on from Ed and now has a new boyfriend.

In early January, Liz appeared to low-key announce a new relationship in an Instagram Story. “His stubborn princess,” she captioned a photo of a man (who didn’t look like Ed) tying her shoes for her (via In Touch). She’s also wished her mystery man happy birthday and given his mom a shout-out, writing that she hopes she knows that “her son is taking good care of someone’s daughter,” noted Screen Rant.

Though Liz is keeping details of her new romance under wraps, the guy in question is reportedly a Navy vet named Jayson who lives in San Diego. Though Liz moved to Arkansas to be with Ed, she’s apparently moved back to California. In an Instagram Story spotted by People, she shared that she was working at Encontro, a restaurant in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Ed has also dropped hints that he’s dating someone new. When he was interviewed at the 2024 Bigo Awards in Las Vegas, he said he’d spent New Year’s Eve with a woman who was not Liz. ​​

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

